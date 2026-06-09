Head of Customer Sucess
Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
About Aura Cloud
Aura Cloud is a leading cloud-native banking platform that enables financial institutions to launch and operate modern banking services at speed. Our platform plays a business-critical role in our customers' digital transformation journeys, supporting core financial operations with the highest standards of security, stability, and performance.
Founded in 2019, Aura Cloud has built a strong reputation within the Nordic and Baltic financial services sector. Our growth strategy is focused on long-term customer partnerships, sustainable expansion, and delivering measurable value to our clients. As we continue to expand into new European markets, we are looking for an experienced Head of Customer Success to join our Stockholm office.
The OpportunityAs Head of Customer Success, you will lead our Customer Success organisation and play a key role in ensuring that customers achieve their business objectives through the Aura Cloud platform.
You will oversee customer onboarding, service implementation, ongoing customer success initiatives, and strategic account engagement. Working closely with customers, product owners, engineering teams, and senior stakeholders, you will ensure successful project delivery while building long-term trusted relationships.
This is a highly visible leadership role that combines customer engagement, delivery excellence, people leadership, and strategic thinking.
Key ResponsibilitiesLead and develop the Customer Success team, consisting of Product Owners and Customer Success professionals.
Drive successful onboarding and implementation projects for both new customers and new services for existing customers.
Establish and monitor customer success metrics to measure customer outcomes and business value delivered through the Aura platform.
Build strong relationships with customer stakeholders, including executive-level decision-makers.
Identify customer needs and translate them into opportunities that support their business growth and success.
Ensure effective planning, coordination, and execution of onboarding and delivery activities across multiple customer projects.
Manage cross-functional dependencies between customer teams, product specialists, and engineering teams, across multiple geographies.
Identify, mitigate, and proactively manage project and delivery risks.
Maintain governance structures through regular customer meetings, reviews, and escalation management
Lead Agile delivery practices, including sprint planning, stand-ups, retrospectives, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Collaborate closely with global teams to ensure efficient delivery and operational excellence.
What We ́re Looking ForRequired ExperiencesMinimum 15 years of experience leading complex IT or technology projects.
At least 10 years of experience within banking, financial services, core banking, lending, payments, or related financial technology environments.
Proven track record of leading customer onboarding and implementation projects for financial institutions.
Experience managing long-term relationships with enterprise B2B customers.
Strong understanding of banking processes across consumer, SME, and corporate banking.
Hands-on experience with large-scale banking transformations, migrations, or platform implementations.
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple customer projects, priorities, and stakeholders simultaneously.
Experience working in Agile delivery environments.
Experience collaborating with distributed and offshore teams in global delivery organisations.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Leadership Profile
We are looking for a leader who combines strong customer focus with operational excellence.
You build trust naturally, communicate confidently with senior stakeholders, and create alignment across teams and functions. You are energised by solving complex challenges, thrive in a fast-moving environment, and know how to balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
You have a proven ability to develop people, build high-performing teams, and create a culture of accountability, collaboration, and customer success.
Why Join Aura Cloud?Join a growing fintech company with an established market position and long-term customer relationships.
Work with leading financial institutions across the Nordics and Europe.
Play a central role in shaping the future of Customer Success within the organisation.
Collaborate with highly skilled teams across product, engineering, and customer-facing functions.
Be part of a company focused on sustainable growth, profitability, and long-term value creation.
Language: English (required). Additional Nordic or European languages are considered an advantage, but not a qualifying factor.
ApplicationDoes this opportunity sound interesting to you? Please submit your application in the form of a CV by clicking the "Apply Here" button.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and interviews will be conducted continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Due to GDPR we dont accept applications through e-mail.
For more information, please contact HRM's Recruitment Consultant, Mio Emanuelsson, mio.emanuelsson@hrmab.se
or Axel Stubbing, axel.stubbing@hrmab.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HRM Affärsutveckling i Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556720-0117)
Gustavslundsvägen 137 5th Floor (visa karta
)
167 51 BROMMA Arbetsplats
Aura Cloud Jobbnummer
9956023