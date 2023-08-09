Head of Customer Success (SaaS)
2023-08-09
Your.Rentals is looking for a commercially focused Head of Customer Success to lead our multi-lingual team to grow individual customer and portfolio value. You will be responsible for driving feature adoption and revenue expansion through providing clear customer processes, effective training and working closely with Sales, Marketing, Product and Operations teams. This role will report to the CCO/CRO.
Key Responsibilities:
Grow the size of portfolios via successful onboarding of new customers.
Expand per customer revenue by increasing customer feature adoption and cross-selling.
Increase customer satisfaction via creating customer success and ensuring our team proactively meets the needs of our customers.
Deliver proactive customer reviews to set plans for growth together.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or similar.
Minimum of 3 years experience as a team lead from a Customer Success organisation in a SaaS company.
Strong hands-on understanding of CRM and sales automation tools such as Hubspot.
Experience in using metrics and numbers to drive improvements to team performance to deliver outcomes.
Demonstrated experience with managing and coaching a team to achieve measurable targets and goals.
Line management experience with Customer Success team.
Demonstrated ability of developing and managing training and development plans with Customer Success team.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Additional European language skill is a plus.
Demonstrated ability to work cross-business to create alignment and strong outcomes.
If you have a passion for leading a team to drive business results, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Note: This position is on-site in Malmö, Sweden. We apply a flexible working from home-policy to encourage a good work-life balance.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
