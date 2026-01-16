Head of Customer Acquisition - Miss Group (Stockholm)
2026-01-16
Join Our Marketing Team at Miss Group - We are now looking for a Head of Customer Acquisition!
Do you want to be part of a close-knit team of tech-savvy, fun, and creative colleagues working together towards excellence? With an employer whose vision is to be the best provider of hosting, domain, and other services that help small and medium-sized businesses thrive online? Then Miss Group is the place for you!
We are now offering an exciting opportunity to join our marketing organization in a temporary position for 12 months, where you'll have the chance to grow and take the next step in your career.
Together, we strive towards new goals and bigger business opportunities as we see individuals develop and take on more responsibility. At Miss Group, you'll have opportunities for career progression, including team leader and managerial roles within the company's various brands.
As an employee at Miss Group, you'll enjoy benefits such as a wellness allowance, occupational pension, private health insurance with fast-track medical care, and mental health support.
About the Role
As Head of Customer Acquisition, you will have end-to-end responsibility for our customer acquisition efforts. You will lead a team of acquisition specialists based in different countries, with a strong focus on performance, scalability and sustainable growth.
The role combines strategic ownership and hands-on execution. You will be responsible for the wider acquisition strategy, budget allocation and performance optimization across given channels, while working closely with our Head of Marketing to ensure strong alignment between acquisition, brand, content and lifecycle marketing.
• Lead the acquisition and performance marketing team, providing clear direction, prioritization, and coaching
• Own and continuously ensure optimized acquisition channels, including but not limited to Paid Search, Paid Social, Affiliate, partner, and comparison channel and SEO
• Ensure focus is placed on the channels and initiatives with the highest commercial impact
Location: Stockholm, primarily office-based with some remote work flexibility.
Salary: Fixed salary
Type of employment: Fixed-term contract (12 months)
Who We're Looking For
We are looking for a commercially minded and data-driven marketing professional with a strong background in performance marketing or affiliate marketing. You combine strategic thinking with a hands-on mindset and enjoy taking ownership of both results and people.
You are comfortable leading a global team, setting clear priorities and creating structure, while collaborating closely with stakeholders across marketing and the wider organization.
You likely have:
Several years of experience in customer acquisition and performance marketing or affiliate marketing preferably in a growth-oriented or digital environment
Experience working with and optimizing across multiple acquisition channels (e.g. PPC, affiliates, SEO or similar)
A solid understanding of budget ownership, forecasting and ROI-driven decision making
Previous experience in a lead or managerial role, with responsibility for developing and supporting specialists
Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate data into actions and priorities
Experience working in international and cross-functional teams
Experience from subscription-based, B2B, SaaS or e-commerce businesses is a plus, but not a requirement.
As a person, you are:
Structured, proactive and comfortable taking ownership
Curious and eager to continuously test, learn and improve
Collaborative, communicative and able to build strong working relationships (Proficiency in both Swedish and English)
Confident, pragmatic leader who leads by example and is comfortable being hands-on when needed
Strongly data-driven decision-maker with a test-and-learn mindset
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? Don't hesitate to apply!
To apply, send your CV to join@missgroup.com
Deadline: February 6th, interviews will be held continuously, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
For questions or more information, contact our recruitment lead:
Catrin Österberg, Head of HR Nordics: catrin.osterberg@missgroup.com
About Miss Group
Founded in 2014, Miss Group is an international provider of digital solutions, offering a wide range of hosting-related services at competitive prices. Our services include web hosting, domain registration, VPS, dedicated servers, site builder, SSL certificates, SEO tools, web security, and domain management.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Miss Group also has offices in Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, India, Lithuania, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the USA, and the UK.
Recruitment agencies and advertising sales are kindly asked not to contact us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06
Maila CV till join@missgroup.com
E-post: join@missgroup.com Omfattning
Head of HR Nordics
Catrin Österberg catrin.osterberg@missgroup.com Jobbnummer
