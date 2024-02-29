Head of Credit Analytics
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Financial and Mobility Services - Credit Risk Team.......let's introduce ourselves:
The Credit Risk team within Financial and Mobility Services is responsible for managing our credit risk in the direct-to-consumer financing business at Volvo Cars. We are responsible for recommending our credit risk appetite and managing our portfolio to meet those set expectations. This area of the business is part of a rapid transformation at Volvo and we continue to see further growth in going direct in more countries with more financial products.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for ambitious people with significant drive! We need problem solvers, initiative takers, people that see opportunities and potential to improve. You should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Volvo to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Volvo we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so. In this role, we are looking for a colleague who is solution oriented, analytical and data driven, with an eagerness to solve business- and digital related problems. You demonstrate working proficiency and communication skills in English, verbal and written. As a person, you are curious, a team player, and enjoy learning how the business work end-to-end.
Applicants with experience:
* Bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, or a related field.
* At least 5 years of experience working in Credit or Fraud analytics.
* Strong leadership and management skills.
* Preference given to applicants with experience in:
* Working with data teams on credit risk modelling and scorecard development.
* Automotive leasing industry.
* Collaborating with finance and accounting teams on handling provisioning and write-off reporting.
What you will do
* Line manager for a Credit Analytics team that includes Credit Analysts, a Fraud Analyst and Data Specialists.
* Responsible for building and maintaining credit policies for markets in which Volvo contracts directly with customers.
* Handles development and maintenance of credit risk reporting in order to present to senior risk leadership and investors on portfolio development and performance. Also responsible for providing insights to optimize credit strategy.
* Owns data related to credit risk within Volvo and is in charge of ensuring that our collection and storage of the data is GDPR compliant
* Works with Finance and Accounting teams on provisioning and write-off reporting and logic.
* Manages all vendor relationships that Credit Risk has with Credit Bureaus and other data providers. Ersättning
