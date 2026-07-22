Head of Creative Strategy
Pophouse Entertainment Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pophouse Entertainment Group AB i Stockholm
The Head of Creative Strategy will lead the development of Pophouse's long-term creative strategy and help shape how the business identifies, develops, and scales creative opportunities across its IP portfolio.
Working closely with the Investment team, the Head of Creative Strategy will link value creation plans with actionable creative roadmaps, ensuring that each opportunity is supported by the rights, assets, partners, stakeholder alignment, and execution plan needed to bring it to life.
The role will also be pivotal in maintaining discipline and consistency to the creative development process, helping teams define creative priorities, track progress against agreed milestones, and drive alignment between the original investment thesis and the creative outputs pursued.
Key Responsibilities
Own and lead the development of Pophouse's long-term creative strategy across its IP portfolio
Work closely with the Investment team to translate value creation plans into actionable, well-sequenced creative roadmaps
Ensure each creative opportunity is supported by the rights, assets, partners, stakeholder alignment, and execution plan required to deliver it
Help teams define creative priorities and track progress against agreed milestones
Build and execute strategic partnerships that enable creative growth, audience expansion and cultural relevance across Pophouse's IP portfolio
Collaborate with creative partners, brands, and production partners to create scalable opportunities that align with the investment thesis
Define, track, and report on clear milestones connecting creative outputs to agreed value creation plans
Use insights and stakeholder feedback to refine creative priorities and roadmaps over time
Lead and develop a small, high-performing creative strategy team
Work cross-functionally with stakeholders across catalogue, commercial, production, and investment teams
Act as a senior internal expert on creative strategy, IP development, and the discipline needed to connect creative execution to investment goals
Experience, Education & Competence
Proven experience in creative strategy, IP development, or content/franchise strategy within entertainment, media, or a related industry
Strong strategic background with experience translating business or investment plans into actionable creative roadmaps
Experience working closely with investment, brand, or commercial teams to align creative direction with value creation objectives
Demonstrated success bringing discipline and structure to creative development processes, including milestone tracking and prioritization
Commercially strong, with the ability to connect creative decisions to long-term value creation
Experience building and managing strategic partnerships that enable scalable creative or IP-led growth
Proven people leader with experience managing and developing small, high-performing teams in fast-paced, entrepreneurial environments
Analytical and insight-driven, with the ability to interpret stakeholder input and translate it into clear strategic and creative decisions
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the credibility to collaborate effectively across investment, commercial, and creative teams Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07
E-post: hr@pophouse.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pophouse Entertainment Group AB
(org.nr 559000-0484)
Kungsgatan 48 (visa karta
)
111 35 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10009606