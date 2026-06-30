Head of Cost Management Green Industry Transformation
Ncc Aktiebolag / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-30
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Head of Cost Management Green Industry Transformation
The green industrial transition is driving a historic transformation of society and industry, creating significant economic, technological and environmental value. As one of NCC's business areas, Green Industry Transformation focuses on delivering large, complex and strategically important industrial and infrastructure projects that enable the green transition across the Nordics.
To support our continued growth and strengthen project delivery across an expanding portfolio, we are strengthening the Operational Development team within the Business Area. As part of this initiative, we are recruiting four new Head of roles that will play a central role throughout the project lifecycle – from early customer engagement and project development to project execution and continuous improvement.
As Head of Cost Management, you will have functional responsibility for your area across the Business Area. You will represent your function in customer dialogues, support project teams and collaborate closely with colleagues across the organisation to create conditions for successful project delivery.
This is not a traditional line management role with personnel responsibility. Instead, you will lead through expertise, collaboration and influence, helping projects succeed through strong functional support, capability building and cross-functional teamwork.
Together with the Operational Development team, you will contribute to delivering some of the largest industrial projects in the Nordics and play an important role in supporting successful project outcomes across the Business Area.
The Role and Key Responsibilities
As Head of Cost Management, you will lead the development, governance and continuous improvement of cost management methodologies, cost estimation, cost control and forecasting across NCC Green Industry Transformation.
You will play a key role in strengthening commercial performance and ensuring that projects are supported by reliable, transparent and decision-grade cost information throughout the project lifecycle.
The role spans the full project lifecycle. You will contribute to early customer dialogue and project development activities, lead the continued development of the Cost Management function and its specialists, and ensure governance, assurance and continuous improvement throughout project execution. Through your functional leadership, you will help establish common ways of working, strengthen commercial performance and support successful project outcomes across the Business Area.
Requested qualifications
• Several years of experience in cost management, project controls, commercial management or related disciplines within large and complex industrial, infrastructure, construction or EPC environments
• Experience in developing, implementing and improving cost management methodologies, governance models, processes or management systems
• Experience leading change, developing people and supporting the adoption of new ways of working
• Strong stakeholder management, communication and facilitation skills, with the ability to influence without formal line authority
• An academic degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration or another relevant discipline, or equivalent professional experience
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
About the business area – NCC Green Industry Transformation
NCC Green Industry Transformation is a newly established business area focusing on large-scale, complex industrial and infrastructure projects within the green transition. The business area delivers projects in the SEK billion range and plays a key role in enabling fossil-free and sustainable industrial development across the Nordics.
NCC offers
At NCC, we strive to be an attractive employer where employees thrive, develop and feel well. We offer a wide range of employee benefits and have collective agreements that provide security and clear employment conditions. You will also have access to insurance, wellness allowance, reduced working hours and additional benefits through our benefits portal.
Contact and application
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Recruitment Specialist Nathalie Löfvenmark, nathalie.lofvenmark@ncc.se
.
Please note that, due to the summer holiday period, responses to recruitment-related enquiries may take longer than usual during weeks 30 and 31 (20 July–2 August).
Last day to apply: 16 August 2026.
Selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Build with us and get the best colleagues in the industry
At NCC, we are driven to continuously develop – whether it concerns our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we move the industry's most exciting and complex projects forward through close collaboration between employees, partners and customers. With us, you are a key contributor to the landmarks that define our cities and communities.
Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on stable values and behaviors for a safe and secure workplace. Our collective expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
NCC – one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Drakegatan 10 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Nathalie Löfvenmark nathalie.lofvenmark@ncc.se Jobbnummer
9985769