Head of Corporate Flight Services (CFS)

The department Flight Operations is responsible for flight operations within the business area Aeronautics including Corporate Flights, Charter Flights, Test Flights, Flight Calibration and Aerial Firefighting. The department is also responsible for airport technology services.
We are now looking for a line manager who, in close collaboration with our Flight Operational Manager, will lead Corporate Flight Services.
We are looking for a business oriented, communicative and collaborative leader. A manager that is people oriented and goal focused with the ability to enthusiasm and motivate the team and who likes to work with customer relations.
Your role
As a line manager for Corporate Flight Services your role is to be responsible for the management of the section and at the same time be responsible for the business that the section conducts. To succeed with this you will work close together with Flight Operation Managers who have the designated operational responsibility necessary to meet the responsibility requirements that the Supervisory Authority places on an air operator.
You will be a part of the department 's management team where you actively contribute and collaborate to ensure the overall strategy and goals for the department. You will report directly to the Head of Department.
Your main tasks
* Responsible line manager for all personnel.
* Short/Long term resource planning, capability planning and recruitment.
* Developing and implementing strategies, operational targets and plans for the section and it's employees.
* Ensure efficient ways of working in our business development and execution (WB and EB).
* Further develop the business and service portfolio within Corporate Flight Services.
* Build relationships with customers and stakeholders, internally as well as externally.
* Budget responsibility including profit and loss responsibility for Corporate Flight Services.
* Participate in and contribute to the management team 's strategy work for the department.
Your profile
We put great emphasis on personal characteristics for this role and in securing a high performing, co-operative and communicative management team for the department. You are committed, driven and has proven ability to motivate teams and individuals to perform. Your leadership style is highly communicative, collaborative and promotes an inclusive, trustful and innovative work environment.
We expect you to be both courageous and curious, and you need to be able to have a holistic view and value all perspectives to see the best interests for the whole organization.
To be successful in this role we expect you to have a strong people, business and economic focus, and to drive and deliver on committed results on time. It is important that you are able to work together with, and build good relationships with customers and stakeholders, internally as well as externally.
Required skills:
* Strong leadership ability to motivate and enthusiasm the team and individuals.
* Good communication skills - fluent in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing.
* A proven track record of business development.
* Ability to combine a professional business acumen with an inclusive and trusting everyday leadership for sustainable success.
* You have the drive and capacity to set and develop structures, identify areas of improvement and have perseverance to complete necessary activities.
* Ability to take a holistic view and collaborate in decision-making.
Desired skills:
* Documented experience as a manager with staff responsibilities
* Knowledge of authority requirements in the aviation industry
* Experience in business negotiations
* Experience from working with customer relations and/or procurement
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products.
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
