Saab AB / Läkarjobb / Göteborg2021-04-09Do you imagine a career that constant stretches your capabilities and offer you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future? We offer an exciting opportunity to join a global company with a mission to make the society safer.Your roleAre you our next Head of Core Sensor Platforms? You will be a part of PU Fighter & Sensor Core and its management team. You will report to the Head of Fighter and Sensor Core.As manager your will have an important role within this new PU, including:Leading the product development, maintain and sustain of all our Sensor Core PlatformsLead the teams for the Core Sensors Design & IoV, High Frequency Functions (HFF), Common Processing Platform (CPP) and the Core Sensor SW, which means lead through leadersDeveloping technical aspects of the product unit's strategy, roadmap and release plansLead the Integrated Product Creation (IPC)-process and applicable regulationsAll with the main purpose to secure efficient and timely product development, quality and customer satisfaction.Your profileFor this role, we are looking for someone who likes to develop and challenging themselves as well as its team members. To be successful in this position you need to have the ability to motivate and engage others but also be able to organize, prioritize and take decisions to improve performance and profitability.We also assume that you have:Structured and performance driven ways of workingStrong business understanding, customer focus and product development experienceAbility to set short and long term strategy and goals for the product developmentA genuine interest in innovation, complex technical product development and cooperation across sitesAbility to plan the product development to reach required time, cost and quality neededFocus on importance of building cross functional relationships with both internal external stakeholdersLast but not least, you have the ability to create a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust among your employees. You support Surveillance overall culture program "Together as One"This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.What you will be a part ofBusiness Area Surveillance provides efficient solutions for safety and security, for surveillance and decision support, and for threat detection and protection. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, combat systems and command and control solutions.Business Unit Radar Solutions is a business unit within Surveillance and has around 1200 employees globally; Sweden, USA, Abu Dhabi and UK. Radar Solutions provides airborne, ground-based and naval radar solutions. The business unit has a strong presence in the global defence and security markets, a close relationship with customers and rewarding international collaborations.The Product Unit Fighter & Sensor Core is responsible for the system sales business for the products Fighter Radar, Data Link and Core Sensor platforms. This includes all phases of customer interaction from defining the business development all the way to delivery, in both new product development as well as maintaining and sustaining current products. The product unit also includes our unit for New Concept and System Studies.The unit works closely with Marketing & Sales unit when it comes to winning our business, with other Product Units within Saab to define and deliver our Gripen Radar and Core Sensor Platform 's, with the Engineering and Sourcing & Production units when it comes to design, production and delivering our contracts. Product Unit Fighter and Sensor Core has around 100 employees.Read more about Saab hereIf you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them hereKindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.Last application date: 2021-04-21If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Permanent2021-04-09Not SpecifiedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23SAAB AB5683231