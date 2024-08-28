Head of Controlling
Lynk & Co International AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lynk & Co International AB i Göteborg
, Gotland
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Head of ControllingThe Head of Controlling is responsible for overseeing all activities within the business control and analytics team.
This role entails analyzing, tracking, and monitoring the company's profitability to drive its growth and support management in strategic decision-making. The emphasis is on future objectives, evaluating different outcomes, and developing strategies accordingly.
This position reports directly to the CFO and is located in Gothenburg.
What you'll do
Oversee and execute strategic planning, forecasting, budget management, reporting, variance analysis, and market evaluations for European markets
Identify and implement margin improvement opportunities and lead internal cost optimization projects to achieve financial targets
Coordinate and enhance processes and methodologies to ensure smooth and accurate operations, including financial closing within sales units, while meeting financial targets
Prepare business cases, decision papers, and strategies tailored to the appropriate audience, focusing on the long-term direction of European markets. Present these strategies in relevant committees, alongside current business performance
Develop, implement, and monitor internal control frameworks to protect the organization's assets and ensure the reliability of financial and operational information
Lead the analytics function to ensure data accuracy and consistency, and develop management reports aligned with business objectives
Identify, assess, and manage business risks across the organization
Provide guidance on governance issues to senior management and other stakeholders
Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) related to control and risk management
Continuously assess and enhance business processes to improve efficiency and effectiveness
Implement best practices in business control and financial steering
What you should have
Extensive experience in controlling/accounting with a strong understanding of sales processes, particularly in wholesale and retail environments
Bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, business, or a related field
Proven experience in the automotive industry
Exceptional analytical and methodical skills, with a quick grasp of complex situations and experience in financial planning, process flows, and data management
Demonstrated leadership experience in managing business control or risk management functions
Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Chinese is a plus
Proficient in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint
Experienced user of Power BI and SAP or equivalent systems
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link:Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CVwritten in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 16th of September 2024. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
Tolearn more about us, checkoutourwebsiteand follow us onLinkedInandFacebook. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynk & Co International AB
(org.nr 559151-8161), https://www.lynkco.com Arbetsplats
Lynk & Co Kontakt
Bijal Bakhda bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com Jobbnummer
8865427