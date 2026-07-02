Head of Content Design - Electrolux Creative Studio
Aktiebolaget Electrolux / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Electrolux i Stockholm
Job Description
At Electrolux, we are passionate about improving everyday life for millions of people and the planet. It's embodied in everything we do. We believe that great tasting food brings people together. That our favorite clothes bring out the best in us. And that the home should be a place for wellbeing, a place to care for ourselves and our loved ones.
We have the goal of becoming a world-class consumer marketing company and delivering outstanding consumer experiences linked to product innovation.
We are looking for a "Head of Content Design, Electrolux Creative Studio" for Region EMEA to lead a step-change in how our Electrolux and AEG brands connect with consumers—through integrated media, content, and communication that drive both desirability and business performance.
Job Summary:
As Head of Content Design at Electrolux Creative Studio, you will drive a fundamental transformation of the Marketing function, elevating it into a best‐in‐class engine for creative excellence, content, and activation.
You will own the creative and communication agenda end‐to‐end, synchronizing media planning, content production, cultural foresight and AI‐enabled workflows to deliver fewer, bigger and better initiatives with clear business impact across the full consumer journey.
This role demands a strong strategic point of view, the ability to influence at the highest levels, and the credibility to elevate Marketing Creativity within enterprise‐level decision‐making. In the position, you work to strengthen owned and earned media storytelling—building long-term brand equity across CRM, social communities, and flagship platforms like Electrolux.com. You own the creative and communication strategy end-to-end, from ideation to execution—ensuring every piece of content reflects our brand's essence and drives measurable results. Furthermore, you will lead a team of 70+ members across locations in EMEA, fostering a high-performing, collaborative culture that champions creative excellence and continuous learning.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the transformation of Marketing Content Design across EMEA, building a best‐in‐class creative, content, and activation powerhouse.
Own the creative and communication agenda end‐to‐end, ensuring strategic coherence across the full consumer journey.
Synchronize media planning, content production, cultural foresight and AI‐enabled workflows to deliver fewer, bigger and higher‐impact initiatives.
Define and drive an enterprise‐level creative and content strategy with clear, measurable business impact.
Act as a strategic partner and influencer at senior leadership level, positioning Marketing as a driver of enterprise decision‐making.
Strengthen owned and earned media storytelling to build long‐term brand equity across CRM, social communities and flagship platforms such as Electrolux.com.
Own creative and communication strategy from ideation through execution, ensuring all content reflects brand essence and delivers measurable results.
Champion best‐in‐class content excellence, innovation and activation across channels and markets.
Lead and develop a distributed team of 70+ employees across EMEA, fostering a high‐performing, collaborative culture rooted in creative excellence and continuous learning.
This role reports to the VP Marketing & Sustainability EMEA and is a member of the EMEA Marketing Leadership Team.
Qualifications:
Senior leadership experience in leading international senior marketing teams, including In-House Content Design Creative Studio, communications and creative organizations, preferably within complex, matrixed and international environments in FMCG.
Proven track record of leading large‐scale transformation and high‐performing, multi‐disciplinary teams through ambiguity.
Strong background in best‐in‐class marketing strategy, integrated communications and end‐to‐end content ecosystems across owned, earned and paid channels.
Demonstrated ability to influence at executive level and navigate complex internal, external and enterprise‐wide stakeholder landscapes.
Senior‐level experience managing and evolving strategic agency ecosystems to deliver consistent creative excellence and impact.
At Electrolux, we take responsibility for our development in a supportive environment where we embrace our differences and learn from each other. In a truly multicultural setting, we shape living for the better and create remarkable experiences for employees and consumers, all around the globe.
Find out more: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9990230