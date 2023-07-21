Head of Compliance and Audit
Are you ready to shape tomorrow's IT compliance and audit capabilities together with us?
At Volvo Group we put great value to effective and efficient cybersecurity. Compliance and Audit are essential parts of the puzzle, rendering high management attention. In this role you will establish and lead a team of risk officers focusing on IT compliance and audit. Your team will work closely to our cybersecurity team and business stakeholders to oversee audit activities, interpret findings and recommendations, and facilitate the implementation of controls and improvement activities.
This is us, your new colleagues
Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.
We, at Enterprise IT Security, are on a mission to secure the digital journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Truck Divisions (TDs), Business Areas (BAs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs are responsible for driving the business, the TDs provide research, development, purchasing, manufacturing, and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction, and have global responsibility in group-wide functions such as IT, legal, compliance, and security.
With Enterprise IT Security, you will be part of a Group Function named Group Digital & IT. A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. Enterprise IT Security works in close collaboration with both Group Security and security functions and specialists throughout the organization. Together we strive for a best-in-class cyber security posture.
Your closest team will be EITS Risk, Compliance and Audit (RCA). We are a function that orchestrates the identification, assessment, mitigation, and reporting on IT and OT security risks, assess and monitor compliance with external and internal security requirements and oversee IT related audits and mitigating activities.
This is how you could make an impact
Your main tasks and responsibilities include:
Lead the establishment of the compliance and audit function
Recruit and lead a team of cybersecurity risk officers
Contribute to the overall management of the Risk, Compliance and Audit function as well as EITS
Manage audit activities
Advice and assist colleagues to interpret audit findings and recommendations
Coordinate development of Corrective Action Plans for audit findings
Advice on activities to strengthen control effectiveness
Facilitate the implementation of controls and improvement activities
Report and follow up on audit progress, remediation, and mitigation status
Drive our agenda to continuously improve and automate our controls
To be successful in this job you need to stay on top of the threat and risk landscape, the regulatory environment, our business strategies, emerging technologies and how new technologies and ways of working alter our risk and control posture.
Who are you?
You are a person that inspire and encourage others to great performance. A team player with the drive to contribute to successful completion of our objectives, as well as to the team spirit of EITS. You are well structured with an ambition that makes you organize and manage the work of your team to complete tasks within given timeframes. You create good atmosphere at work and enjoy celebrating success together with your team.
Leadership qualifications:
Ability to communicate vision, strategy and objectives in an inspiring way
Leadership characterized by high level of integrity and trust
Proven managerial courage
Proven capacity to execute against set targets
Strong focus on cross unit collaboration
Business orientation with professional attitude towards diverse stakeholders
Mandatory qualifications:
Genuine interest and proficiency in technology and information/cyber security
Master's/Bachelor's degree in data/system science or equivalent experience
Effectively communicator verbally and in writing in national language and English
Experience from IT audit and thorough understanding of how the IT audit supports the financial audit process
Good insight in General IT Controls and relevant IT control frameworks
Possession of, or willingness to earn, relevant certifications, such as CISA, CISSP, etc.
Experience in one or more of the following areas would be advantageous:
Experience of security testing, risk management or similar
Thorough understanding and practical Industry standards such as ISO27000, NIST, CMMC, GDPR, etc.
Third party risk management, due diligence and assessments/audits
Utilize tools to perform effective control testing and continuous audit
Conducting technology and information security risk assessments
Are we the perfect match?
Yes, we are if you want to join the journey of building RCA into a high-performing team that have fun at work while delivering great stuff. You contribute with your personality and experience form the IT compliance and audit field, and we give you the right context and a great opportunity to grow in a multinational global organization.
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Come join us for a cup of coffee and we will gladly give you more information about the role and how we can help each other on our future journey! Contact Anna Nielanger, Head of EITS Risk, Compliance and Audit, +46 76 5533742 or anna.nielanger@volvo.com
