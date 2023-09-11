Head of Commercial - Mobility & Financial Services
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Background:
The automotive industry is changing. Apart from great vehicles, customers today expect omni-channel interactions, transparent pricing, flexible and personalized offerings, and in general a hassle-free ownership experience. From a financial services perspective, this means we need to re-define and future proof parts of our business setup such as, sales processes, offer portfolio, commercial policies, risk management, funding, etc., to meet customer demands and sustain a commercially viable business.
What you will do:
* Play an integral role formulating global short- and long-term strategies for the business unit - Mobility & Financial Services that will be of fundamental importance as we transform to an online, direct to consumer, and fully electric automotive player.
* Work together with colleagues in this team and other commercial units as well as partners and stakeholders inside and outside the company to define the financial services offer portfolio, assess business development needs, and define scope of future initiatives.
* Facilitate execution of a wide range of new opportunities/projects which could include for example, digitalization of customer journey, customer offerings, partnership integrations, funding solutions, etc
What We Are Looking For:
The Head of Commercial M&FS is responsible for managing the steering, strategy, and implementation of all commercial actions within the Insurance and Financing of new and used car businesses. You will be responsible for overseeing all strategy, optimization, and business development/continuity for these departments. This role requires a commercially minded leader, experienced at managing both internal and external stakeholders, as well as creating and delivering on a strategic commercial vision.
What you will do:
• Develop and implement commercial strategies to grow penetration, coverage, and revenue
• Conduct thorough market and customer research, fill product and offer gaps where they exist
• Oversee a network of local market Financial Services responsible colleagues
• Actively promote revenue management and penetration optimization initiatives in alignment with other teams within M&FS and the wider Volvo Cars
• Lead and develop a group a commercial team spanning the M&FS business and geographies
• Build and maintain significant relationships with external partners
• Make critical sourcing and partnership landscape strategy decisions
• Present development opportunities and business plans to senior commercial leadership
• Strengthen and redefine the network of the global financial services business
What You Will Bring to Volvo:
• Broad Financial Services experience with background in financing
• Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to work in a developing and evolving business model
• 15+ years of relevant experience
• Track record of developing complex negotiations
• Proven record of working with a team in a highly collaborative environment that spans across multiple markets/regions with expert communication and interpersonal skills
• Ability to travel
Location:
Stockholm or Gothenburg
