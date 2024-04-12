Head of Cold Steel Mill
H2GS AB / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2024-04-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Cold Steel Mill Manager
As Cold steel mill manageryour primary responsibilities would involve overseeing and managing the operations of the cold steel mill. This includes comissioning, coordinating and optimizing the production processes to ensure efficient and high-quality output. You would be responsible for supervising a team of skilled workers, ensuring their adherence to safety protocols and quality standards.
You will be involved in budgeting, resource allocation, and maintaining equipment to ensure smooth and uninterrupted production. You would also play a key role in addressing any issues that may arise during the production process, resolving them promptly to minimize downtime and maintain a consistent output. Reporting to plant operations manager.
Responsibilities:
Build, establish and develop a robust safety culture across the organization and within the section. Take responsibility to contribute to a safe work environment actively participating in the development and upkeep of process control and safety practices.
Build, establish and develop a robust safety culture across the organization and within the section. Take responsibility to contribute to a safe work environment actively participating in the development and upkeep of process control and safety practices.
Foster an innovative and inclusive organizational culture with focus on continuous improvements and cross-functional collaboration.
Lead the organization in achieving strategic goals and objectives. Set clear organizational goals and monitor progress toward achieving them.
Build and lead a high-performing management team, providing mentorship and guidance to department heads.
Liaise with functional and operational leaders (for example in planning, logistics, maintenance, technology, quality) and together understand current and future needs and develop plans, cost estimates, and schedules for integrating these needs into existing manufacturing activities.
Oversee all aspects of operations to ensure efficient, safe and quality controlled processes.
Oversee financial performance, budgeting, and forecasting
Ensure the organization's compliance with all relevant industry regulations and standards. Develop and implement risk mitigation strategies.
Qualifications:
Relevant degree in engineering or relevant industry experience.
Experience in process, production or maintenance. Demonstrated leadership experience in industrial manufacturing organizations.
Preference given for experience in startups, coupled PLTCM (pickle line and cold mill).
Strong understanding of mechanical, eletrical and automation mill systems.
Proven track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams and projects.
Experience in supporting of ISO 9001, 14001 & 45001 etc.
Exceptional strategic thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.
Demonstrated ability to drive innovation and advancement
Ability to work in a high profile and often pressured international environment.
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Experience with managing budget, financial performance and forecasting.
Experience working and purchasing services from vendors and contractors.
Living in the Boden region or open to relocate here.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Jobbnummer
8609400