Head of Chemical Management
2025-10-01
Are you passionate about sustainability and safe chemical management? Do you want to play a key role in shaping how a global industrial company drives sustainable practices across its operations? We are now looking for a Head of Chemical Management for a one-year consultancy assignment - with good opportunities to continue your career within the company after the assignment.
ABOUT THE ROLE
This position is part of our client's sustainability organization and gives you the opportunity to make a real impact on how they handle chemical management in a sustainable way. You will build and strengthen the structure for how they work with chemicals across their industry. While there is already an established way of working, your mission will be to develop a clearer, long-term framework and build competence across the company.
You will also be part of a global sustainability network, collaborating with colleagues working with sustainability topics in different parts of the company. Your work will contribute to safer operations, environmental responsibility, and their sustainability goals.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Develop, implement, and maintain a global chemical management framework aligned with international regulations, sustainability goals, and industry standards.
Ensure risk management through systems and tools for tracking, reporting, and managing chemical usage and associated risks.
Drive continuous improvements and promote innovation in chemical management practices to enhance safety, sustainability, and efficiency.
Develop and implement standards and procedures cross-functionally and across sites, including corporate-wide policy documents.
Foster awareness, accountability, and competence for chemical management across the organization, with a strong link to sustainability.
Lead and improve training programs and workshops to strengthen knowledge and capacity in line with the company's sustainability ambitions.
Build local implementation capabilities and expertise across sites.
Collaborate and communicate with cross-functional teams and global sustainability stakeholders.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR
A university degree in Chemistry, Environmental Science, Occupational Health & Safety, or a related field.
Proven experience from building chemical management structures.
Good knowledge in chemical management and regulatory compliance.
Proven experience in leading projects.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
We are looking for you with strong leadership skills and the ability to coach, influence, and collaborate across functions and sites. You have a strong ability to analyze complex data, develop strategies, and translate them into meaningful actions and results.
EMPLOYMENT
This is a consulting assignment meaning you will initially be employed by Friday.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Employment type: Full-time
Start date: asap
Location: Eskilstuna, Hallsberg, Arvika or Göteborg
Point of contact: Anna Persson
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who either are at the beginning of their career or soon graduating from university within the IT/Tech field.
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
