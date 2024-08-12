Head of Buying
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a Swedish fashion house founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the studio in Stockholm, the label explores the appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship and methodic repetition. TOTEME is a conscious label committed to making decisions that work in favor of people, animals and the planet.
The role
TOTEME is looking for a Head of Buying to join our team in Stockholm full-time. In this role you will be responsible for overseeing and managing the buying team, driving strategic global procurement efforts for all seasonal collections and capsules. The role involves determining the optimal total units for purchase, ensuring seamless alignment with brand vision and market demand. By managing the buying team, you will oversee the procurement process, from selection to distribution across online and offline points of sale (POS). You will report directly to the Chief Commercial Officer.
Responsibilities
Develop and execute buying strategies that drive profitability and sales while aligning with the overall direction of the brand.
Lead, manage, and motivate the buying team to achieve sales, profit and sell-through targets, fostering a positive working environment through coaching and support for team development.
Ensure TOTEME is visually, brand-wise, and commercially strongly represented in all own points of sales (POS).
Be up to speed with market fashion trends (all categories), local and global, to inform Buying strategies.
Define, curate and continuously improve the overall buying approach.
Analyze historical sales data, sell-through data and stock-out data to inform adjustments in Buying strategies.
Ensure local buying per market, channel and store taking all key considerations into account.
Deliver trend spotting and data-driven insights to the Merchandising team for Collection planning.
Suggest and implementBuying tools and templates for scaling.
Define and track Product lifecycle for all relevant products.
Track, report and follow-up on key KPIs for a Buying function.
Curate a commercially viable product range that reflects the brand image and incorporates current trends.
Contribute to TOTEME's social and environmental sustainability strategy.
Your profile
Bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising, Business Administration, or related field.
Minimum of 10 years of experience in buying within luxury fashion brands and womenswear.
Demonstrated success in implementing and executing creative strategies for womenswear to drive sales and achieve profit targets.
Strong negotiation skills with a track record of improving and building supplier relationships to improve sourcing capabilities.
Proven leadership abilities with a track record of effectively managing, developing and motivating a team.
Extensive knowledge of the luxury fashion market, trends, and consumer behavior.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
About you
Business and results-oriented with a commercial drive.
Growth mindset: be open to change, develop, and work in agile ways.
Bring new perspectives, have an innovative approach and challenge current processes.
Data-driven and strong analytical skills.
Understand and embrace TOTEME's culture and values.
This is a full-time position based at TOTEME's headquarters in Stockholm starting as soon as possible.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London and New York and a growing number of stores in Europe, North America and Asia. You will join a dynamic, creative and highly collaborative team working towards exciting projects and milestones. You will contribute to the company's development and have the opportunity to grow within your role.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
