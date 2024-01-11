Head of Business Support
2024-01-11
Are you a self-driven individual who thrives in close collaboration with others and is motivated to tackle various challenges and develop the organization in a flexible manner? Then you are exactly the person we are looking for!
Your role
As our new Head of Business Support you will have a key role in driving and leading the internal life of Naval Combat Systems. The Head of Business Support is responsible for monitoring the daily operations, ensuring the efficiency of the employees' performance to provide the highest quality services for the employees and projects.
Together with your team consisting of 10-15 dedicated employees that report directly to you, you will secure Business Unit common governance and support, providing a clear framework and enabling the Product Units to focus on their operations. You will take on responsibility for a number of central functions, such as:
* Information Management
* Governance for our planning tools
* Planning for all of our projects
* Project Portfolio
* Premises
You will work closely to the strategy department and be updated on business growth and development. You will also be responsible for analyzing the project portfolio and suggest actions in order to mitigate risks and increase profits.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with excellent judgement and leadership skills. A key success factor will be the ability to make the organization run in the same direction and therefore it is of importance that you are able to take new responsibilities under your wings whenever it arises.
Further, the successful candidate has a broad profile with at least the following attributes:
* Experience from leading a team of skilled individuals.
* A relevant academic background, preferably in engineering or similar.
* Solution oriented and help the organization to find alternatives to identified problems or risks.
* Since this role is responsible for many of our central functions it is important that you have the ability to prioritize and distinguish between main and secondary tasks.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
