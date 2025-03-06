Head of Business & ETeam Initiatives
About the position
Primary responsibilities
This person will provide an always-on partnership to our Co-President & Chief Business Officer across a full range of business strategic and analytical matters. This role will be an aide-de-camp in an exciting, high-performance work environment, acting as a bridge between the Chief Business Officer and his globally distributed team. The scope includes researching, preparing, facilitating and managing projects from start to finish. This includes researching and preparing potential mountain bets, aiding and preparing material for focus rooms and decision forums. This person will be based in Stockholm and report directly to our Chief Business Officer. Travel will be required.
What You'll Do
Efficiency and effectiveness
• Work closely with the executive team to strengthen the Co President & Chief Business Officers ability to provide direction, identify and solve problems, and keep the team aligned in a fast-moving environment
• Develop strong working relationships with the E team and other important stakeholders, while avoiding adding a layer or complexity or 'organizational noise'
• Ensure Strategy Analytics is in place to enable insights and data that helps build defensible, distinctive strategies to win in the complex tech market
• Identifying critical issues and prioritizing them. Gathering, processing, synthesizing and presenting contextualized information to support decision-making. Identify decisions that need to be made, and those that can wait.
• Engage proactively with the E-team to connect the dots on important operational, and organizational questions, including gaps and barriers that must be addressed to move the business forward.
• Support the Co-President & Chief Business Officer on meetings, including preparation, sending out agendas and documents, taking and distributing minutes, and ensuring that all important action items are clear and follow-up meetings set.
Project Leadership
• Lead and manage strategic and ad hoc projects and initiatives set by the Co-President & Chief Business Officer from conceptualization through research, analysis, conclusions and final recommendations, bringing together internal stakeholders as necessary and ensuring high-quality results on deadline
• Establish, monitor and advise on a dynamic inventory of critical-path projects in which the Co-President & Chief Business Officer is especially interested or needs to be involved in with a focus on follow through
• Establish and drive a process so that important issues are surfaced, cataloged, monitored, assigned, addressed efficiently and effectively to completion.
Communications
• Support the Co-President & Chief Business Officer in outlining memos. Such as strategy communications and or around specific decisions.
Other Performance Enablers
• Develop and strengthen the company's ability to follow up on key initiatives and commitments, across standing teams (e.g. Eteam) and special projects. Provide Co-President & Chief Business Officer with increased visibility into Spotify's follow-up priorities, surfacing work that needs Co-President & Chief Business Officer attention.
• Sync and work with the Co-President & Chief Business Officer and EA around long term planning and prioritization of meetings and agenda.
Who you are
• Experienced project manager
• Have worked extensively as a trusted counselor to senior executives
• Be accustomed to balancing a broad portfolio of short- and long-term responsibilities and projects in a complex, diverse and dynamic global business environment
• Be sufficiently flexible and creative to see new ways of working and addressing problems, as well as implementing and evangelizing for them
• Be able to work independently with minimal direction, adapting quickly to changing priorities
• Think strategically in a highly structured, analytic fashion
• Be familiar with a broad range of analytic tools and frameworks
• Possess the dexterity, gravitas, and EQ necessary to engage diplomatically and collaboratively with a wide range of senior executives from diverse backgrounds in complex situations.
• Have strong influence skills, able to build relationships across the organization outside a formal reporting structure.
• Balance the need to maintain good relationships with making sure the job gets done
• Communicate clearly and persuasively both in person and in writing (significant writing capability a plus).
• Be discreet, confidential, and of the highest professional integrity
• Remain and project calm in a fast-paced, constantly changing, high-pressure environment. Be comfortable with ambiguity and uncertainty
• A for the job relevant degree from a well-recognized academic institutionPreferable work experience or education from A type environments (GM, Management consultancy, chief of staff, MBA, PhD or similar)
Where you'll be
This position is located in Stockholm, Sweden. Så ansöker du
