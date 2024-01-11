Head of Business Control at Procurement - A Pivotal Leadership Opportunity
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania Procurement is responsible for procuring products and services for all of Scania's units in the world, with the Head office located in Södertälje. Our Procurement organisation is divided into four departments; three are responsible for purchasing direct materials for Scania's trucks, buses Power solutions, spare parts and superstructures. One are responsible for purchasing indirect materials. Scania is currently in a shift from being a supplier of heavy vehicles to a supplier that offers complete and sustainable transport solutions. In parallel with this, Scania is leading the development of large common projects within TRATON, so this position at Procurement will also give a chance for collaboration within the TRATON group.
We are currently seeking a dynamic and experienced professional to lead our Business Control team within the Procurement department. This is a unique opportunity for someone looking to make a significant impact in a pivotal role, as our previous leader embarks on new challenges within the organization.
Our dedicated team consists of six Business Controllers, each playing a key role in the leadership teams of our procurement departments. We are looking for someone with the ambition, drive, and leadership skills to further develop this team and contribute to their professional growth.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and develop the Business Control team, fostering a culture of excellence, strategic thinking and continuous improvement.
• Enhance and optimize financial processes, including closing, forecasting, and KPI analysis.
• Innovate operational monitoring for TRATON "Common Projects".
• Collaborate with various departments across Scania and TRATON, offering an international and dynamic working environment.
• Drive the digitalization journey for Finance at Procurement
• Provide strategic support to procurement Management, aiding in informed decision-making
• Drive team engagement and motivation, creating a positive and result-oriented work culture.
Who You Are:
• An experienced professional with a strong educational background within engineering (Industrial Finance) or Finance and 7-10 years of experience from controlling.
• Change Management experience is important since we are in the middle of a Transformation journey
• Experience in material accounting and investment management as well as proficiency in HFM reporting, Power BI and QlikView is highly valued.
• A collaborative leader who excels in working with and through others, with a talent for prioritizing effectively.
• Someone with a keen interest in and understanding of procurement processes and performance metrics.
• Knowledgeable in various financial and operational systems relevant to procurement and business control.
• The environment at procurement is international so you need to be fluent in spoken and written English.
Join Us: This role is an excellent opportunity for a professional looking to advance their career in a challenging and rewarding environment. We offer a platform for growth, a collaborative culture, and the chance to be part of a forward-thinking team. If you are ready to lead our Business Control team and make a lasting impact, we welcome your application.
For further information contact:
Recruiting manager: Lucy Deniz, Head of Business Control & Analysis, tel. 08-553 804 52
Good for you to know about the recruitment process
Selection, interviews and tests may take place continuously during the recruitment process, so please submit your application, including a personal letter, CV and grade copies today, but no later than 2024-01-28. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
