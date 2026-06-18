Head of Business Area China
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2026-06-18
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The Head of Business Area China position is a managerial position with people responsibility within Dirac Research with focus on the greater China region.
The overall objective of the Head of Business Area China, is to drive growth of Dirac business across all segments in Greater China. In accordance with Dirac strategy, the primary focus is Automotive, followed by Consumer Electronics/Home and for the Dirac segment Other (mobile/PC.
The Head of Business Area China will serve as the face of Dirac in assigned territory and build relationships with potential customers – from leaders on engineering level to senior management and executive C-level.
Hands-on Business development and Sales will drive most of the activities for the role. As part of the company's global team, the role will bring focus to new business activities in the region, supporting the company growth plan with customers and part of the Dirac Leadership Team.
The Head of Business Area China interacts with the SVPS Sales, Head of Business Development team, Technical Sales Leads, R&D, Head of Product management and Head of Customer Solutions, all located mostly outside China and at the corporate headquarters, Sweden, to get support in both pre-sales- and customer delivery aspects
The role also drives global Strategic execution, programs identifying together with the Chief Executive Officer and the Dirac leadership team according to the agreed strategy.
Who You Are
A successful Head of Business Area China must be results-oriented and able to motivate a team of technical team-members to support the business locally. The role requires entrepreneurial mindset and an ability to develop and strengthen relationships and partnerships with hardware developers, manufacturers, and integration partners. The person excels in a fast-paced global organization and has no issues with regular international travel.
Location & reporting
This role is based at Dirac HQ in Uppsala, with occasional travel to China. You will reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.
Qualifications
10+ years of experience in Business Development within the Automotive industry, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and winning key programs
Strong experience in managing end-to-end sales cycles, with excellent technical presentation and solution-selling capabilities
Well-established network with VP/C-level executives across Chinese Automotive OEMs, with deep insight into customer decision-making processes
Solid technical background in automotive audio systems, including electro-acoustics, signal processing, embedded software, and semiconductor fundamentals (e.g., SoC/MCU, DSP, audio ICs)
Proven ability to define and execute regional business strategy, drive market expansion, and own pipeline and P&L targets in Greater China
Demonstrated leadership experience in building and managing high-performing teams
Strong cross-functional collaboration skills with global teams, including R&D, product management, and corporate stakeholders
Fluent in Mandarin Chinese and English (both written and spoken)
About Dirac
Dirac is known for best-in-class technology and a prestigious customer base that includes many of the world's most reputable brands. We are passionate about sound and innovation, and our pioneering technology is shaping the future of audio experiences.
We provide our employees with comprehensive insurance coverage, including health insurance, income protection, premium waivers, wellness benefits, life and injury insurance, and pension savings with additional contributions. Optional group benefits are also available to enhance security.
We are a global company with headquarter in Uppsala, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Denmark, Germany, China, Japan and South Korea. Through our partners, Dirac also has a strong presence in the United States and India.
Please read more about us at https://www.dirac.com/
and follow us on social media.
Questions About the Role?
If you have questions about the position, please contact Marie Enarsson, Head of HR, hr@dirac.com
. The selection process is ongoing, so please send in your application sooner than later.
We're looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18
E-post: hr@dirac.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dirac Research AB
(org.nr 556612-5067) Arbetsplats
Dirac Research AB Jobbnummer
9971302