Head of Brand & PR for our client in Stockholm - Hybrid
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2024-02-14
We are looking for an Interim Head of Brand & PR to fill in for 10 months while someone is on parental leave. There is a possibility that the contract could be extended. The main responsibility of this position is to oversee and execute the company's Brand and PR strategy in all markets.
The person in this role is responsible for managing the budget for the client's media in different markets, predicting and documenting financial investments, ensuring that marketing communications meet environmental, social, and governance standards, and developing and executing strategies for social media growth.
Furthermore, the temporary leader of the Brand & PR department gives advice and support to a team of Brand and Media Managers, encouraging a culture of teamwork, creativity, and ongoing development within the team.
Job Assignments
• In charge of developing and implementing the brand strategy and advertising the media budget in all markets.
• In charge of measuring the effectiveness of brand marketing, including financial reporting, brand tracking, and marketing mix modeling.
• Responsible for creating and managing the client's marketing mix model.
• Accountable for the creative production in alignment with the company's strategy.
• Make sure that all of the brands deliver exceptional experiences that align with the top-tier standards, maintaining consistent quality in customer relationship management, transactional mail, website, and other relevant communication channels.
• Oversee public relations campaigns that have a strong focus on driving awareness, consideration, and acquiring new customers through organic means, excluding the client's own brand.
• Create and implement the organic social strategy.
• Implement ESG criteria in marketing communication throughout the organization and lead projects related to this.
• Oversee the recruitment, hiring, training, and management of employees in coordination with the HR department.
Requirements
• Relevant education, ideally in Finance or Marketing.
• At least five years of experience in Brand & PR.
• Experience in measuring marketing efforts, such as brand tracking and marketing mix modeling (MMM).
• Prior experience in managing budgets.
• Proficient in both written and spoken English and Swedish, with excellent communication abilities.
• Proven success in effectively leading a high performing team.
• Familiarity with incorporating ESG principles into marketing activities.
Meritorious
• Experience in the Fintech or a related industry.
• Comprehensive knowledge of ATL channels like YouTube, television, out-of-home (OOH), and radio.
• Demonstrated ability to effectively manage marketing campaigns that yield positive results.
• Previous experience working across all Nordic countries.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2024-02-22
End Date: 2025-02-01. Possibility of extension
Deadline: 2024-02-16
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits across multiple industries in the Swedish job market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the needs of the company. Sway Sourcing has a management team and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find candidates who quickly become an asset to the companies. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16
https://swaysourcing.com/
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11
