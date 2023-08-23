Head Of Bess Product Development At Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth, and resilience. With an agile approach and can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation, every day in all we do. As the Volvo Group, we are accelerating to drive our industry forward also in these important areas.
Do you want to be an active part in the fight against climate change, do you want to go from word to action? If so, come join our journey to shape tomorrow's society.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity and inclusiveness. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story. Each colleague truly matters and plays an important role in our journey. Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to learn and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
You will make a difference!
Being part of Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology
Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology is a function within Volvo Energy that works with second life applications of vehicle battery packs, monitoring and data analytics, optimization of remaining useful life, battery safety and new offerings for stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
Working in very close cooperation with our colleagues from Volvo Group and especially Group Trucks Technology, we create new business offer opportunities as well as value propositions.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
We are now looking for a Head of BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) Product Development. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and/or co-developing with partners BESS systems made of battery packs and modules from Volvo Group whether new or used in vehicles' application. You will do that with a strong external partnership approach, leveraging on Volvo Group assets and your own expertise.
Additional responsibilities will include among others:
Set out technology roadmap including product specifications, IPR.
Develop/co-develop BESS products through a team of engineers/specialists
Support industrialization of battery circularity
Support commercial/technical pilots/demonstrators (project engineering)
Handle internal and partnership technical interface
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading gemba walks or strategic discussions.
You welcome this chance to work in a smart and modern way, where we together are the catalysts to make our desired future happen. As our business area is new, you need to share our curiosity for new technologies, tools and ways-of-working and constantly want to take it to the next level. At the same time, you realize that breaking new ground also means mistakes will happen and nothing will be perfect. These are not frustrations but instead learning opportunities for us. You see the journey itself as the destination and whilst you are highly successful in your current position, you feel a strong desire to move further - you want to move from success to significance.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful
University degree in electrical/energy engineering or equivalent experience
Significant line leadership experience in product development functions
Strong knowledge on Li-Ion batteries
Proven experience in developing/co-developing BESS systems with a significant cross-functional dimension
Fluent in English, written and spoken
The location for the position will be Gothenburg in Sweden.
So you want to apply?
In addition to your CV, add your reflection about the question below in your cover letter, maximum half a page:
What are the technical challenges related to repurposing second-life batteries and how would you address them?
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Nicolas Gendre, Head of Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology (acting)nicolas.gendre@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Energy Jobbnummer
8053710