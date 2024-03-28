Head of Asset Control
What We DoSwiftly becoming Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and quickly expanding in selected European markets, our journey is defined by combining pioneering technology with flexible energy assets.
As both Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers and technology providers, we leverage our core to optimize the electricity system of today through services such as frequency regulation, local congestion management and peak shaving - while also developing the system of tomorrow by enabling planability for both energy producers and consumers.
The squadAs the Head of Asset Control, you'll play a pivotal role in leading a dynamic squad tasked with orchestrating our portfolio of flexible assets to meet market obligations. Our squad serves as the engineering backbone, crafting cutting-edge applications that seamlessly operate in the cloud and on IoT devices. At the heart of our mission is the control, monitoring, and optimization of devices and systems, ensuring the reliable and efficient operation of our VPP-portfolio.
You will have the exciting opportunity to lead and nurture the Asset Control squad, currently composed of approximately six talented individuals. A key aspect of your role will be to strategically expand the squad, with the aim of at least doubling its size within the next 12 months.
Are you ready to lead a squad at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainability? Join us and be a part of shaping tomorrow's energy ecosystem.
About the RoleAs the Head of Asset Control, you will play a crucial role in leading our squad to ensure the efficient operation of our VPP-portfolio, aligning with Flower's overarching strategies and goals. Key responsibilities include:
Provide strong leadership, nurture talent, and drive innovation.
Develop and implement the squad's strategy, ensuring alignment with Flower's objectives.
Take ownership of squad personnel, fostering a culture of continuous learning.
Foster collaboration and promote open communication channels.
Encourage a culture of innovation and implement enhancements to asset control strategies.
This role may entail involvement of a 24/7 stand-by function in the future, as we operate a Virtual Power Plant that requires continuous operation to ensure reliability and efficiency.
Who You Are
To excel in this role, you possess:
Proven leadership in engineering within a rapidly scaling business.
Exceptional problem-solving skills and proficiency in Agile methodologies.
Strong technical proficiency, particularly in Python and AWS.
An entrepreneurial mindset and experience leading large tech projects.
Fluent in English.
LocationWe value office collaboration but support hybrid work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand 21, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, our VP of Asset Development & Partnerships, and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
