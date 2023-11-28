Head of Application Software Design
Do you imagine a career that constantly stretches your capabilities and offer you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future? We offer an exciting opportunity to join a global company with a mission to keep people and society safe.
We are looking for a Head of Application Software Design to lead our expanding Fighter Radar and Missile Electronics Software design activities forward.
Your role
As Head of Application Software Design, you will report to the Head of PU Fighter Radar Design and be a part of the Product Units extended management team.
As manager your will have an important role within this Product Unit including:
* Responsibility for the product unit's software design activities and to ensure alignment with our business goals and customer deliveries
* Design responsibility management for software and alignment with company processes and quality
* Actively participate in and to support Business development and bid work
* Tight cooperation with other design units and platform product portfolio and to contribute to transformation towards modern software development methodology.
* Drive design efficiency programs to align with modern development standards
All with the main purpose to secure efficient and timely product development, quality and customer satisfaction.
Your profile
To be successful in this position you need a genuine interest in software product development in a business context, the ability to motivate, engage and challenge yourself and others. You are a skilled communicator with the ability to motivate and to create and maintain a broad contact network and close cooperation.
We also value that you have:
* Genuine interest in complex software product development, methodology and cooperation across sites
* Interest in company process for Integrated Product Creation (IPC) and quality
* Strong business understanding, customer focus and product development experience
* Communicative, structured and performance driven ways of working
* Focus on importance of building cross functional relationships with both internal and external stakeholders
Last but not least, you have the ability to create a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust among your employees. You support Surveillance overall culture program "Together as One"
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Business Unit Fighter Core Capabilities is a business unit within Surveillance and has around 2000 employees globally: Sweden, Finland, Germany and South Africa. Fighter Core Capabilities provides radar sensors, electronic warfare systems and avionics for primarily Fighter system solutions. The business unit has a strong presence in the Saab Gripen Fighter but also strives to expand globally.
The Product Unit Fighter Radar is responsible for the system sales business for the products Fighter Radar, Data Link and Missile Electronics and is a vital part of future sensor solutions for future Saab Fighters. This includes all phases of customer interaction from defining the business development all the way to delivery, in both new product development as well as maintaining and sustaining current products.
The unit works closely with Marketing & Sales unit when it comes to winning our business, with other Product Units within Saab to define and deliver our Gripen Radar and Electronics, with the Engineering and Sourcing & Production units when it comes to design, production and delivering our contracts. Product Unit Fighter Radar has around 120 employees.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
