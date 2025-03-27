Head of AI and Data Governance
Are you ready to shape and drive the future of data and AI governance in a global organization? At Epiroc, you'll have the opportunity to lead initiatives that impact compliance, innovation, and ethical AI adoption. Work in a dynamic environment with cross-functional collaboration, where your expertise will be valued and your contributions will make a significant difference.
We're building cutting-edge AI and data solutions on a global scale, designed for production and impact. As a newly established and vibrant hub, we are passionate about driving innovation and empowering our entire organization to unlock new possibilities with data and AI. We thrive on collaboration, value diverse perspectives, and are excited to tackle challenges that shape the future. If you're ready to be part of a team that's pushing boundaries and delivering real-world results, we'd love to hear from you!
Your mission
We are seeking a Head of Data and AI Governance team to drive innovation and excellence in data and AI governance, ensuring compliance and adoption across divisions to meet internal and external requirements. This role will be instrumental in supporting divisions with best practices, training, process development, and change management, enabling leaders and users to improve adoption while ensuring visibility through common KPIs and aligned data and AI definitions.
You will be responsible for developing and maintaining robust governance frameworks, aligned within our AI and data strategy, collaborating across functions to align data definitions, ensuring regulatory compliance, and leading a global team of 4 governance specialists and ethicists.
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop Governance Frameworks: Establish and maintain robust data and AI governance frameworks and practices to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance across all systems.
* Provide Strategic Insights: Deliver data-driven recommendations to senior leadership based on analytics, performance metrics, and governance assessments.
* Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with internal councils, business units, and stakeholders to align data definitions and governance processes across applications.
* Prevent Data Redundancy: Ensure efficient data and AI asset management by preventing the duplication of data and AI models already created or acquired.
* Optimize Processes: Continuously evaluate and enhance governance processes to improve efficiency, data quality, and availability.
* Regulatory Compliance & AI Ethics: Monitor and assess compliance aspects related to AI, working with regulatory bodies and the Data Protection Officer (DPO) to align with industry and legal standards.
* AI Ethics & Responsible AI: Ensure adherence to high ethical and responsible AI standards, aligning governance frameworks with industry best practices.
* Leadership & Mentorship: Lead, coach, and mentor a team of data/AI governance specialists and ethicists to drive the mission of the team and support organizational objectives.
Your profile
The ideal candidate will have proven experience in data governance, AI governance, or a related field, with a strong understanding of data management principles, regulatory compliance, and AI ethics. They should demonstrate experience working cross-functionally with business leaders, IT teams, and regulatory bodies, showcasing excellent analytical, problem-solving, and strategic thinking skills. Additionally, the candidate should have experience in process optimization and change management, along with strong leadership and mentorship skills, enabling them to manage and develop teams effectively.
Location and travel
The location for this role is Örebro or Stockholm, Sweden. Occasional travel may be required. If a candidate from another country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 17/04/2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring manager Luba Weissmann, AI Director, luba.weissmann@epiroc.com
OR Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
