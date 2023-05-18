Head of AI, Analytics and Data
Company Description
The Head of AI, Data and Analytics is the senior executive within H&M who bears responsibility on behalf of the organization to foster value creation by means of the organization's data assets and external data ecosystem. The associated tasks include:
Envisioning data-enabled strategies
Enabling all forms of business outcomes through advanced analytics
Promoting innovation through artificial intelligence
Establishing data and analytics governance
Specifying enterprise information policy
Job Description
The Head of AI, Data and Analytics is the senior-most executive with responsibility for aligning data policy and administration with relevant regulatory, legal and ethical mandates.
Primary responsibilities
Take authority, responsibility and accountability for exploiting the value of enterprise information assets, and of the analytics used to render insights for decision making, automated decisions and augmentation of human performance. Be the corporate leader of data-driven insights that help support the exploitation of strategic and tactical business opportunities.
Work with operating committee and other executives to establish the vision for managing data as a business asset - to exploit data using research and analytics to maximize the return on data assets. Develop methods to ensure consistent application and use of analytics. Establish the governance of data and algorithms used for analysis, analytical applications and automated decision making.
Define data and analytics strategy practices, lead the creation (and assure the ongoing relevance) of the firm's data and analytics strategy in collaboration with the CTO, chief strategy officer and CEO. Institute an enterprise operating model that is consistent with the capabilities and competencies required to execute the strategy.
Lead research, strategy creation and development of new data products or services to expand markets, monetize data (directly and indirectly) and grow company revenue.
Expand the organization's research and advanced analytics offerings, especially in emerging analytical approaches, skills and technologies, focusing them on digital business innovation.
Foster the creation of a data-driven culture, related competencies and data literacy across the enterprise.
Identify innovative kinds, types and sources of data to enable business innovation throughout the organization. Create and oversee a centralized service for sourcing external data to ensure quality, traceability, timeliness, usability and cost-effectiveness. Define processes for the effective, integrated introduction of new data.
Identify and define data, advance analytics and AI investments. Work with business unit and IT leader to identify areas of technical needs and future data science capabilities. Identifies and prioritizes business projects and enterprise data initiatives utilizing data science capabilities.
Qualifications
Education
Master's degree in computer science, data science, information science or related field. Academic qualification or professional training and experience in legal and regulatory areas are also desirable.
Experience
Fifteen or more years of business experience, ideally in business management, legal, financial or information or IT management - recently at or near the executive level. Broad business experience internally and within the vertical industry is desired.
Five or more years of progressive leadership experience in leading cross-functional teams and enterprise wide programs, operating and influencing effectively across the organization and within complex contexts.
Experience in integrating complex, cross-corporate processes and information strategies, and/or designing strategic metrics and scorecards.
Strategy and management consulting experience desirable.
Knowledge and skills
Excellent business acumen and interpersonal skills; able to work across business lines at a senior level to influence and effect change to achieve common goals.
Demonstrated leadership; proven track record of leading complex, multidisciplinary talent teams in new endeavors and delivering solutions.
Proven data literacy - The ability to describe business use cases/outcomes, data sources and management concepts, and analytical approaches/options. The ability to translate among the languages used by executive, business, IT and quant stakeholders.
Information strategy experience - Experience in strategic technology planning and execution, and policy development and maintenance.
Analytical skills - Outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Familiarity with business information generation and analysis methods.
Ability to effectively drive business, culture and technology change in a dynamic and complex operating environment.
Gravitas to develop a framework for information and analytics governance, as well as to sell and embed it in all levels of the business.
Excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to explain digital concepts and technologies to business leaders, and business concepts to technologists. The candidate should be able to "sell" ideas and processes internally at all levels, including the board and investors.
Proven record of effective leadership, including the ability to balance team and individual responsibilities, build teams and consensus, get things done through others not directly under his/her supervision, and work ethically and with integrity.
Demonstrated knowledge of CPG/Retail business processes and resultant information needs, including risk and regulatory factors relating to information flows.
Broad experience desired, but not essential, in multiple competency areas of data and analytics delivery. Examples are data warehousing, business intelligence (BI), data governance, data architecture, data integration, data classification, data strategy, data quality management, data security and privacy, MDM, data standards, regulatory compliance and enterprise architecture frameworks.
Additional Information
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden. This is a full-time position. We review applications on a rolling basis, so if your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume as soon as possible. If you have any additional questions, don't hesitate to contact Amanda Nilsson: amandax.nilsson@hm.com
