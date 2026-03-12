Head of AEW&C Subsystems
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
In this role, you will be at the forefront of developing the advanced subsystems that power Saab's AEW&C capabilities. Working in a highly technical and collaborative environment, you will lead large teams of specialists and managers, turning cutting-edge technology into operational airborne solutions.
This is an opportunity to combine deep engineering leadership with industrial scale - shaping how we develop, verify and deliver complex systems that make a real difference in demanding global environments.
You will
* Lead the development of subsystems for AEW&C systems, in close collaboration with other parts of Saab to ensure performance, integration and long-term competitiveness.
* Drive product development within one or several key technology domains, such as Radar, Electronic Warfare, Communication and Composite structures.
* Secure verification, industrial readiness and production/procurement capacity, ensuring that development translates into robust and scalable delivery capability.
* Lead and develop a large organisation of approximately 300-400 employees across two management layers, with full accountability for performance, competence development and execution.
* Act as a key contributor to the AEW&C leadership team, providing technical and strategic direction within your area of responsibility.
You will report to the Head of BU Airborne Early Warning and work in close collaboration with senior stakeholders across the business unit and the broader Saab organization. The role may involve occasional travel.
Your profile
You are a forward-thinking and structured leader with a strong technical background, ideally a degree in engineering, combined with a sharp strategic mindset. You thrive in complex environments and have a proven ability to lead initiatives from idea to implementation.
You likely bring:
* Extensive experience from leading complex development and production organisations, with full accountability for delivery, quality and performance.
* Deep expertise within one or several relevant technology domains, such as Radar, Electronic Warfare, Communication or Composite development.
* Proven experience in leading change and driving new ways of working, improving structures, efficiency and cross-functional collaboration in technically advanced environments.
* Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to engage and align large organisations around clear objectives.
* Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
* Proven experience of leading managers and teams with personnel responsibility.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
