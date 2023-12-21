Head of Advanced Concept & CMF Physical Modeling
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2023-12-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the ZEEKR brand
ZEEKR is Geely's luxury EV brand and is committed to being a user-driven tech company. We create new ecosystems focused on innovation with users at the centre of operations.
We have a chance to define the values of the ZEEKR brand first of all, and there are two statements that are important for its future: one is being human centric, and the other is about being technology driven. Both of these ideologies are pushing the design philosophy forward."- Stefan Sielaff, VP of Global Design, Geely Auto Group, Head of ZEEKR Design & Head of Geely Design Center Gothenburg in Car Design News on Dec 12, 2022
About the team
We are a fast-growing team of both creative and management professionals with the task of delivering exciting global products suitable for volume production and innovative concepts. In an inspiring studio environment, we build and maintain a top-class design team of multiple nationalities. With best-in-class processes and tools, we challenge preconceptions and deliver premium car design.
The benefits of working with us
We combine the speed and flexibility of a start-up with the knowledge and support of a global player. In our vibrant and creative teams, everyone has the chance to be heard. We strive for well-being, self-expression, and conscious design. At ZEEKR we are one big family and combine the best of both worlds!
Your new workplace
Welcome to Geely Design Center Gothenburg, the new multi-brand studio from Geely Auto Group, dedicated to supporting the design efforts for the premium high-tech electric brand ZEEKR. This remarkable design house is spearheaded by automotive design veteran, Stefan Sielaff, who oversees more than 500 design talents from all over the world in shaping tomorrow's cars.
Your future role as Head of Advanced Concept & CMF Physical Modeling
Are you ready to drive innovation in automotive design? Join our dynamic team at Geely Design Sweden and take on the exciting role of Head of Advanced Concept & CMF Physical Modeling. Shape the future of Lynk&co and ZEEKR design by overseeing the delivery of cutting-edge physical models.
The Technical Part
• Ensure top-notch quality and timely delivery of physical properties in Geely Design Sweden.
• Build a skilled team equipped to create world-class models and physical properties.
• Define efficient workflows, processes, and prerequisites for optimal productivity.
• Lead strategic planning for continuous improvement in model development methods and tools.
• Chair regular group meetings to foster collaboration and innovation.
Leadership Excellence
• Attract, recruit, and retain top talent to meet business needs.
• Develop long-term career and competence plans for team members.
• Manage a functional team, planning resources and leading operational work.
• Cultivate a positive working atmosphere and team spirit in the Physical Modeling group.
• Identify and implement efficiency and effectiveness improvements across Geely Design.
• Successfully manage a group of 10-20 people, being accountable for budget planning and monitoring.
Your background
• Solid technical knowledge in physical modeling.
• Extensive experience in design and engineering within the automotive industry.
• Passion for applying cutting-edge technologies to physical modeling and fabrication.
• Interest in trends and applicability of new technologies and software.
• Strong management capabilities, fostering creativity and efficiency.
• Ability to create an engaging work environment, promoting teamwork.
• Persistent pursuit of targets and decisions.
• Performance management expertise for team development.
• Excellent people management skills, creating well-being within the group.
• Cultural sensitivity, particularly Asian-European culture awareness.
• Focus on achieving the right conditions for high productivity.
For more information please contact:
Andreas Lundqvist, andreas.lundqvist@geelydesign.com
for questions regarding the position
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter for questions regarding the recruitment process
Last Application date: 2024-01-20
Please note that we will not be making any selections between 22/12 and 8/1-2024. Any questions you may have will be addressed upon our return on 9/1.
Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at Lynk & Co Design
We are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB
(org.nr 556922-7639), http://www.geelydesign.com Arbetsplats
Geely Design Center Gothenburg Kontakt
Kristina Larsson Djokovic kristina.larsson@cevt.se 0729888544 Jobbnummer
8345042