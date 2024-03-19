Head of Accounting to Numbery
UngdomsKraft AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UngdomsKraft AB i Stockholm
, Tyresö
, Uppsala
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
POSITION: Head of Accounting
LOCATION: Kungsholmen, Stockholm (or digitally from anywhere in the world)
WORKING HOURS: Full time, flex hours
ABOUT NUMBERY:
• Numbery is the finance department of the future, offering a complete accounting, controlling and technology solution for finance in growing businesses.
DO YOU WANT FLEXIBLE WORK, WITH EQUITY AND THE POSSIBILITY TO BUILD NEW AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE?
• At Numbery we believe in taking ownership, and you can work from anywhere with flexible hours. To promote this mentality we offer equity to our employees with the intention of building for the long-term. We work hard because we enjoy it, but we also make room for leisure to fuel our curiosity. We believe that we do our best work when we're feeling at our best. You can read more about our values here (https://www.numbery.se/values).
KEY RESPONSIBILITY:
• Lead Numbery's internal accounting agency by supporting our customers with top of the line accounting which becomes the backbone of their business.
• Develop efficient and value generating processes to continually improve how we work internally and with customers.
• Manage relationships with customers to keep collaboration close and make sure we deliver the best possible service
• Tasks include handling invoice payments, payroll and monthly accounts reconciliation but also a large measure of business development and leadership.
QUALIFICATIONS:
The ideal candidate:
• You will be knowledgeable within accounting and have experience working with finance for multiple companies or clients.
• You are organized and independent, and know how to prioritize your time and tasks.
• You are a people person who puts the customer first
• You get things done and overcome obstacles by seeing opportunities and solutions.
• You have an entrepreneurial spirit, thriving with unexpected challenges and the chance to build something from nothing.
• You are relentlessly resourceful in finding ways of working to help our clients succeed
• A big plus if you have experience working in Fortnox accounting or similar
Learn more about us: www.numbery.se
(http://www.numbery.se/) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UngdomsKraft AB
(org.nr 559171-3606) Arbetsplats
Ungdomskraft Kontakt
Peter Stahl peter.stahl@ungdomskraft.com Jobbnummer
8553434