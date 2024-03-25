Head of Accounting and internal control Volvo CE Eskilstuna
Volvo Construction Equipment AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-03-25
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Construction Equipment AB i Eskilstuna
, Hallsberg
, Arvika
, Växjö
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Head of Accounting and internal control Volvo CE in Eskilstuna
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
We are recruiting the new Head of Accounting and Internal Control for Volvo CE. For this role we are looking for a colleague with a broad financial background, solid leadership experience and true passion for accounting.
Volvo CE 's accounting function has full responsibility financial and tax compliance also including local financial statements in local GAAP as well as consolidated financial statements in IFRS with strong internal controls. The accounting function is high performing, dynamic and highly professional team with the ability to lead and deliver in times of change and business transformation.
Our accounting function has a clear local ownership anchored in our legal units and supported by global governance, networks, and collaboration. Our function is an important, integral part of Volvo CE 's everyday activities and ambitions for tomorrow. We know the strength and beauty of accounting and strive for continuous improvement and strong internal controls within the frames of compliance, to achieve the highest value for our people and our company.
What will your role and responsibilities be?
• You will have the functional leadership responsibility for the accounting & internal control function across Volvo CE globally.
• You will have line manager responsibility for a team of approximately fifteen persons located in three countries.
• You and your team will coordinate activities and be key contact for Group Accounting and Internal Control, Local accounting teams around the globe, Business controllers, External Auditors, and other key stakeholders.
• You and the team have responsibility to secure a high quality of the total financial statements under IFRS standards for Volvo CE and to follow and adopt internal reporting requirements.
• You will together with the Internal Control members of your team set the priorities and agenda for our internal control function.
• You will report to and be part of the Finance leadership team for Volvo CE.
You will lead a highly skilled team mainly located in Eskilstuna and Gothenburg.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
• solid leadership experience, preferably within finance and enjoy growing people and business.
• solid experience from working with accounting under IFRS and internal controls in a global context.
• experience from having tried and failed, overcome difficulties, and learned from mistakes.
• your love to grasp opportunity for people and process development.
• your appreciation for cross functional teamwork with a problem-solving attitude.
• integrity, a strong morale and you act in the best interest of the company, even when this requires courage.
• a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance or similar.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy the opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues in a diverse and global environment from our office either in Eskilstuna or Gothenburg. Most of your direct reports are in Gothenburg while your manager is in Eskilstuna. You will take on a large responsibility but with a strong mandate to own and drive the agenda of the accounting function for Volvo CE, together with your team.
Ready for the next move?
Does this description catch your interest, and does it make you curious?
Do you share our values: Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success? If so, do not hesitate, please contact us!
Klara Eiritz, Head of Finance at klara.eiritz@volvo.com
Pär Forssell, Head of Accounting Volvo CE at par.forssell@volvo.com
Helena Walldorf, Head of People & Culture Support Function at helena.walldorf@volvo.com
Last application day is April 11.
In preparation for a discussion, we would appreciate it if you considered the following questions in your application/cover letter:
• Describe your most successful collaboration in the recent years.
• What is the bravest decision you have taken in the last year?
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Construction Equipment AB
(org.nr 556021-9338)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Kontakt
Head of Finance
Klara Eiritz klara.eiritz@volvo.com Jobbnummer
8564496