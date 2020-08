Head Coach to Jönköpings Skridskoklubb, Sweden - Intend Atozed AB - Instruktörsjobb i Jönköping

Intend Atozed AB / Instruktörsjobb / Jönköping2020-08-24Jönköpings Skridskoklubb (JSK) was established in 1958 and is one of the oldest figure skating clubs in Sweden. JSK has active skaters and offers skating- and figure skating training for children, teenagers and adults. JSK 's ambition is that everybody who likes figure skating shall have a chance to train according to their own ambitions, capabilities and possibilities.For more information please visit our website www.jonkopingsskridskoklubb.nu. Jönköping is the 10th largest city in Sweden located next to the lake Vättern in the southern part of Sweden. The city has great communications and is strategicially located between Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmoe and Copenhagen. Jönköping has a University with approximately 1200 students.Profile:We are looking for a person that is good at relations. It includes contact with skaters, parents and board members. You will work in close cooperation with your assistant coaches and you will organize the planning and execution of competitions, tests, shows and other arrangements that JSK are signing up for.Assignments:Your assignment will be those of a Head Coach which includes on- and off-ice training, planning and administration. You will also handle development of skaters ' individual programs as well as support when the club arranges tests and competitions.Plan, execute and evaluate the on- and off-ice training on all levelsDevelop individual programs for skatersCoach the skaters at competitionsSupport the planning, execution and retrospective of camps arrangedAdministrative work is also included continuouslyTo promote team sense and a positive training atmosphereTo educate our trainers and be a mentorApplicants ought to fulfill the following requirements:To have concluded or planning the complete training instruction of at least step 3-level (step 4 is qualifying)To have trained skaters of different levelsTo enjoy working with peopleTerms and length of employment:Full time.Start of work as agreed.The job involves working evenings and week-ends.Main work place is the Ice arena in Jönköping.Length of employment: until further notice.Salary per agreement, with regard to training education and experience.JSK is a member of the Employers 'Alliance.JSK can assist with housing.For further information and if you have any questions, please contact:Sebastian Madunic, +46(0)709-101628.E-mail your application together with any additions to:We are looking forward to hear from you.Varaktighet, arbetstid2020-08-24Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-24Intend Atozed AB5330193