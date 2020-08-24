Head Coach to Jönköpings Skridskoklubb, Sweden - Intend Atozed AB - Instruktörsjobb i Jönköping
Head Coach to Jönköpings Skridskoklubb, Sweden
Intend Atozed AB / Instruktörsjobb / Jönköping
2020-08-24

Jönköpings Skridskoklubb (JSK) was established in 1958 and is one of the oldest figure skating clubs in Sweden. JSK has active skaters and offers skating- and figure skating training for children, teenagers and adults. JSK 's ambition is that everybody who likes figure skating shall have a chance to train according to their own ambitions, capabilities and possibilities.

For more information please visit our website www.jonkopingsskridskoklubb.nu.

Jönköping is the 10th largest city in Sweden located next to the lake Vättern in the southern part of Sweden. The city has great communications and is strategicially located between Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmoe and Copenhagen. Jönköping has a University with approximately 1200 students.

Profile:
We are looking for a person that is good at relations. It includes contact with skaters, parents and board members. You will work in close cooperation with your assistant coaches and you will organize the planning and execution of competitions, tests, shows and other arrangements that JSK are signing up for.

Assignments:
Your assignment will be those of a Head Coach which includes on- and off-ice training, planning and administration. You will also handle development of skaters ' individual programs as well as support when the club arranges tests and competitions.

* Plan, execute and evaluate the on- and off-ice training on all levels
* Develop individual programs for skaters
* Coach the skaters at competitions
* Support the planning, execution and retrospective of camps arranged
* Administrative work is also included continuously
* To promote team sense and a positive training atmosphere
* To educate our trainers and be a mentor

Applicants ought to fulfill the following requirements:

* To have concluded or planning the complete training instruction of at least step 3-level (step 4 is qualifying)
* To have trained skaters of different levels
* To enjoy working with people

Terms and length of employment:

* Full time.
* Start of work as agreed.
* The job involves working evenings and week-ends.
* Main work place is the Ice arena in Jönköping.
* Length of employment: until further notice.
* Salary per agreement, with regard to training education and experience.
* JSK is a member of the Employers 'Alliance.
* JSK can assist with housing.

For further information and if you have any questions, please contact:
Sebastian Madunic, +46(0)709-101628.

E-mail your application together with any additions to:
ordforande@skatejonkoping.com

We are looking forward to hear from you.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24

Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-24
Företag
Intend Atozed AB

Jobbnummer
5330193

