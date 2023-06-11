Head Chef TAK
2023-06-11
We are looking for a Head Chef that can take the next step together with us!
The food at TAK is something that we call "Modern Scandinavian food that is inspired by Japanese cooking methods and flavors".
They are complex creations that are easy to like. We use locally produced products which are carefully selected by season. With a genuine craft in every detail, we want to create a dining experience beyond the usual.
The culinary kitchen at TAK has been developed and refined since the start in 2017. Now we are looking for a guiding star in the position as a Head Chef in the kitchen who wants to continue this journey with us.
We are looking for someone who has extensive knowledge in leadership and kitchen organization.
Together with the Executive Chef, you will lead the team in the kitchen and be responsible for the operational part of the kitchen. You will also be part of TAK's strategic management group, which means that you will have a big impact on future decisions and directions that the Restaurant takes.
In addition to your leadership skills, you should also have a creative side where you constantly want to develop yourself, inspire your team and develop gastronomy at TAK. It is extremely important to us that you have a natural drive to develop and see opportunities where others see challenges.
Below, we have summarized some of the responsibilities for the role and some personal characteristics that are important that you have:
The main responsibilities in the role as Head Chef:
• Responsible for the operation in the kitchen
• Responsible for the preparation, before and after service hours.
• Responsible for ensuring that the kitchen delivers the highest quality of food to all TAK guests.
• Together with the Culinary Director and the Executive Chef, responsible for the development of new menus.
• Responsible for consistency of food production and service performance.
• Responsible for the daily performance of cleaning routines
• Supporting the Executive chef with Cost control and food stock
• Point of Contact with all Food suppliers.
Important personal characteristics in the role as Head Chef:
• You are a leader that inspire your team
• You are passionate about leadership and believe success is a team effort.
• Honesty and trust are fundamental values for you.
• You see challenges as positive and develop from them.
• You are driven by developing your team.
• Equality and that everyone is treated equally is important to you.
• Humble, respectful and clear communication is a strong characteristic of yours
Needed qualifications to apply for the role as a Head Chef:
• Completed studies in a Culinary school.
• Minimum of 3 years of working as sous chef or higher kitchen positions.
• You have an extensive knowledge of different food products and gastronomy.
• You can work structured and organized.
• Experience from big production restaurants with a high tempo in the kitchen
• Must be able to communicate both verbally and in writing in English.
Competences and qualities that are meritorious:
• Knowledge of Japanese cuisine and gastronomy
• Large contact network of chefs in the industry
• Experience of worked outside Sweden as a chef
• Kitchen Financial education through a certified school
• Leadership training of any kind.
The position is a full time 100% contract and the working hours for the role will be days, evenings and weekends based on the restaurant's operations but TAK values a good and healthy work environment, so your working hours will be adjusted so that you have a good life balance.
Benefits
As a full time employee at TAK you are also a member of Nordic Hotels & Resort, which gives you a lot of benefits. Here are some of them:
• Health and wellness benefits and access to our sister hotels gym
• Four free nights of a hotel of your choice in our Hotel Chain per year
• Staff prices in all the chain restaurants (Strawberry)
• Staff prices in all the chain hotels (Strawberry)
• Inspirational dinners in other restaurants that helps us get better
• Be part of an exciting growing restaurant
• Competitive salary
• Opportunities for career growth
We are proud members of Nordic Hotels & Resorts; a collection of hotels and resorts for the guest who is looking for a unique experience - whether it is for business or pleasure. Each hotel strives for a clear independent brand and a strong, recognizable identity. Our hotels can offer everything from striking design and contemporary art in the middle of the city to fresh air and total relaxation up in the mountains. Today, Nordic Hotels & Resorts consists of a total of 40 hotels and resorts and we continue to grow. Common to all our hotels is that we offer guests new, extraordinary hotel experiences. Always out of the ordinary. Read more at www.nordichotels.com.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the last application date.
We will only accept online applications.
