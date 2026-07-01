Head Chef - Malmö
UIG MFF AB / Kockjobb / Malmö Visa alla kockjobb i Malmö
2026-07-01
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Hola Malmö! 🇪🇸
About Lola Maria
Lola Maria captures the vibrant spirit of southern Spain, where food is shared, conversations flow, and every evening feels like a celebration. Inspired by Andalusian hospitality and Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine where every guest is welcomed like an old friend and every meal becomes a memorable gathering. We bring people together, bold flavours, lively energy and urban surroundings to create unforgettable dining experiences.
Part of Urban Italian Group
Urban Italian Group is building something truly special. We are a growing international hospitality group creating distinctive restaurant brands, strong teams and memorable guest experiences. With growth comes opportunity for people who want to learn, lead, take ownership and help shape the future of our restaurants.
The role
As Head Chef, you will lead the kitchen team and help create a high-performing, positive and consistent kitchen environment. You will be responsible for driving food quality, supporting and developing your team, and making sure every service runs with strong standards, clear communication and pride.
You will be responsible for:
Leading, supporting and developing the kitchen team.
Setting high standards in food preparation, presentation and cleanliness.
Creating a positive, respectful and organised kitchen culture.
Managing busy services calmly and solving problems quickly when they arise.
Ensuring consistency in food quality and operational standards.
Giving feedback, coaching team members and leading by example.
Supporting food safety, hygiene and kitchen compliance standards.
We'd love to meet someone who has:
Previous experience as a Head Chef, Senior Sous Chef or strong Sous Chef ready to step up.
Strong leadership skills and the ability to motivate and develop a team.
Excellent communication skills and a calm approach under pressure.
A team-first mindset and the ability to build a positive kitchen culture.
Strong attention to detail across food quality, presentation and cleanliness.
Good problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt during busy service.
A reliable work ethic and pride in maintaining high standards.
Why you will love it here?
We're growing fast, and with growth comes opportunity.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and growing hospitality group.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Career growth within an international organization.
Referral Scheme.
Shared accommodation, where applicable. T&Cs apply.
Ready to join us?
If you're passionate about food, leadership and creating a kitchen where people can do their best work, we'd love to hear from you.
Come grow with Urban Italian Group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8003789-2081112". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UIG MFF AB
(org.nr 559515-2884), https://lolamaria.teamtailor.com
Mäster Johansgatan 17 (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Lola Maria Jobbnummer
9988062