S-Group Solutions AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona2021-04-15S-GROUP Solutions is a highly respected and profitable product company within IT, specialized in close-to-business GIS-solutions for municipalities, Water and Sewage organizations and Lantmäteriet (Swedish mapping, cadastral and land registration authority). Our own product, GEOSECMA for ArcGIS, is crucial for the business to more than half of the municipalities in Sweden. The system is built upon the most frequently used platform for geographical information, ArcGIS from Esri Inc. Parts of our product portfolio can be found in 85% of the municipalities in Sweden. We are part of Addnode Group.We are looking for a Head Architect within System DevelopmentWho are you?You have a strong software development background from web, desktop, cloud environment and Master of Service oriented architecture. You also have a proven record of accomplished projects as a system architect or a leader, with responsibility within a team of developers.It is crucial that you demonstrate ability to work across groups, setting mutual goals, ensuring clarity of roles, and working together in ways that enhance business effectiveness. Furthermore, it is important that you engage others in an open, active, and productive dialogue. Of course, you understand the business and anticipate and develop business priorities for future actions. Since we are a leading product developing company you find a lot of energy and excitement in new technology and products that stretch the imagination and empower customers.We appreciate if you can demonstrate your success in past undertakings, if asked, and that you expect to succeed in future activities.Your responsibilitiesAs the Head Architect, you will have the responsibility for design, communication, and implementation of product architecture so that the products we develop are uniform and efficient to develop, deploy and maintain. Also, you shall secure that the products are of good quality, stable and reliable to use.You:Evaluate and integrate requirements into uniform architectural solution within our product portfolio.Standardize solutions and components designed by area experts and merge them into uniform solution.Work with Product Owners, deployment experts and other stakeholders to groom current and upcoming requirements that might affect the system architecture.Groom backlog of architecture tasks and together with Project Leaders and Product Owners prioritize them into project backlogs.Secure that solutions and system architecture are well communicated, documented, implemented, and followed.Coordinate development teams and Project Supporting Roles to secure that the requirements on the product architecture, maintainability, product stability and quality are implemented and achieved.Secure architecture of developed projects together with Technical Leaders and Project Supporting Roles so that guidelines and maintainability are aligned with our Software Architecture Manifest (design, technical solutions, and guidelines).Ensure that new technologies and trends are considered and prioritized into architecture tasks if (and when) needed.Initiate system development process updates to support and drive product architecture.Strive for and drive a strategic dimension of the roadmap to increase quality and decrease maintenance costs.QualificationsExperience from React or similar libraries.Very good knowledge in .NET, .NET Core, JavaScript, HTML, CSS.Experience in TFVC, Git, or similar VCS.You have a university degree within software development.You have very good knowledge in spoken and written Swedish and English.We offerS-GROUP Solutions is a highly goal driven company and we are passionate about building and maintaining a strong personal commitment among our employees. You, as an employee, are our most important resource. Therefore we offer you transparency, participation, and possibilities to develop as an individual. Because that is how engagement is created. We also celebrate competence and result. Our strength is built on the mix of different competencies working together to reach our set goals. It is when innovation and new ideas appear that we can create value for our customers and for our society, for the greater good. We also believe it is important to work with clear goals and expectations and that every employee get regular feedback on performance. Hence, with us you will experience a work place with a warm atmosphere where we enjoy helping each other and where it is natural to do so. Collaboration and respect for each other is the platform for achieving that. We know that you will thrive with us.OtherThis is a full-time employment, placed at our Product Development Centre i Karlskrona. Starting date is set according to agreement. Do you want to know more?You are welcome to contact the recruiting manager, Algirdas Kaminskas,370 699 32948