Hardware-engineer
Svep Design Center AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2024-07-05
Svep Design Center AB i Lund
Colleague Wanted for Svep Design Center's Fantastic Hardware Team!At Svep Design Center, we offer a strong corporate culture characterized by passion for technology. We work with the latest technologies, tools, and platforms for rapid quality development and continuously invest in our development process and knowledge.
About the RoleAs a hardware engineer, you will be part of our internal development team, working with advanced embedded electronics development. Svep works with product development in various fields, such as consumer, industrial, and medical technology. We run our projects in-house on behalf of our clients, providing excellent opportunities for you to work variedly and develop your skills with us. You will work in a team with driven colleagues from both the hardware and software departments and closely collaborate with project managers and other professions within the organization. In your role as a hardware engineer, you will also participate in customer meetings,and communicate extensively internally, which requires strong communication skills.It is part of your responsibilities to estimate time and plan resources for projects together with project managers.
Who We're Looking ForWe are looking for someone with a strong interest in technology within the electronics field. You are passionate about inventing and developing new products, and we would like you to have worked in your field for about 20 years, thereby been on the journey fromanalog to digital design.You enjoy collaborating and sharing your knowledge. Working together with a group that is as enthusiastic about technical innovations as you are is the best thing you know!
You can either have broad knowledge or a specialized area of expertise. Right now, we see an increased demand for audio, RF design, and EMC.We encourage our colleagues to develop their knowledge in coding and other domains, such as Radar, Ultrasound and similar fields.
We Believe You Have the Following Skills: Experienced in PCB layout (Altium, PADS, Eagle, Cadence)
Experienced in schematic drawing (Altium, PADS, Eagle, Cadence)
Experienced in both analog and digital design
Experienced in electronics simulations (PSpice for example)
Experience with EMC-related issues
Familiarity with manufacturing processes for embedded systems
Experience with tools like oscilloscopes and spectrum analyzers
Practical experience with soldering and prototypes
Fluent in English, or good speaking inSwedish
Good self-leadership skills
To be successful in this role, you also need to be able to communicate easily with people at different technical levels, be comfortable engaging in discussions, sometimes even withupset customers, and contribute to effective collaboration with customer, project managers and project colleagues
We also assume you already live in Skåne.
About Svep Design CenterSvep Design Center is 100% employee-owned, with approximately 70 employees today. Our corporate culture is characterized by passion fortechnology and a non-prestigious attitude where we help each other realize our clients' ideas. Our greatest asset is our employees, and we work under the motto that it is important to have fun and enjoy being together at work, to perform well.
The company is a multicultural workplace with employees of different ages and genders where equal treatment is obvious. We care about a good working environment with a focus on being a health-promoting workplace. With us, you will be offered a culture characterized by "freedom under responsibility" and opportunities for a good balance between private and working life. Shared breakfasts and exercise during work hours are examples of everyday elements. For us, it is important that you share our values.
Welcome to apply!
About the process
We will start the selection process after the application deadline, earliest 3th of september. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svep Design Center AB
(org.nr 556916-8635), http://www.svep.se Arbetsplats
Svep Design Center Kontakt
Therese Waldholm therese.waldholm@svep.se Jobbnummer
8790436