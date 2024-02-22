Hardware Verification Engineer
2024-02-22
We are a software firm that offers niche careers as a programmer in IT/Telecom. We provide you the opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies and develop your competencies through various assignments for our clients.
You are a quick learner who is comfortable to work both on individual tasks as well as collaborating in a small team.
Master's degree in Electrical, Electronic, Computer or Software Engineering
Good knowledge of SystemVerilog for verification of complex design IP
Experience of modelling and implementing functional verification environments for complex IP
Experience of developing re-usable and scalable code.
Knowledge of UVM and understanding of formal methods
Good scripting skills (UNIX shell scripting, Python or Perl, TCL, etc.) - being able to develop scripting and infrastructure to support new flows.
Ability to quickly understand and apply complex specification details
You have the ability to work with other testers to ensure that systems are designed for reliability, performance and testability
You possess an agile mindset, fast to adapt to constant changes and is comfortable with it
You will work in a small verification team which puts a lot of focus to work as a team and across globally positioned sites.
You will contribute to the team's effectiveness and efficiency through setting an example of best verification practices
You will communicate with product and technical stakeholders
You are very fluent in English, Swedish is a merit
