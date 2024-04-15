Hardware Safety Architect, ABB Process Automation Västerås
2024-04-15
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of Process Control Platform (PCP) which is the development center for ABB Process Automation products. We develop and maintain a broad range of products needed for different Industrial Control Systems.
As Hardware Safety Architect you will be a key player in developing and maintaining our offer of safety certified products within Process Control Platform.
We are responsible for products developed up to SIL3 according to IEC61508 standard. This is a global role, and you will work together with different teams and will be involved in safety related development in any of our three development sites.
Your main tasks will be to drive the hardware architectural work for safety platforms as well as supporting the different project teams with safety related development.
You will also be the point of contact at R&D for hardware and system safety related topics. This means for example interaction and close cooperation with safety engineers and product portfolio management.
Location: Sweden Västerås or Germany Minden
Your responsibilities
R&D responsible for hardware safety development.
Guiding the hardware development teams in new development and maintenance activities related to safety topics.
Drive safety related analysis, risk assessments, HAZOP, FMEDA and other.
Support and contact person at R&D towards our team of safety engineers working with third party safety certifications.
Support and contact person at R&D towards product portfolio management regarding safety related topics.
Your background
• 5 years of experience in hardware development up to SIL3.
Knowledge of IEC61508, ISO26262 and / or other safety relevant standards.
Hands-on knowledge regarding safety assessments, HAZOP's and safety calculations.
Domain knowledge of Distributed Control Systems.
The ability to manage complex issues and work in cross-functional teams.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills.
A Bachelor/or Master of science in Electrical Engineering or similar.
Fluency in English.
In this recruitment, we cooperate with Norén & Lindholm. For more information, please contact Anna Hemmingsson +46 (0)70 778 81 35, anna@norenlindholm.se
or Lisa Tojkander +46 (0)70 778 81 55, lisa@norenlindholm.se
We look forward to receiving your application latest May 5 th.
