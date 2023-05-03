Hardware Engineer Within Computing Systems To Alps Alpine
Do you have a passion for electronics within the automotive sector and want to be a part of ALPS Alpines vision "Perfecting the Art of Electronics"? Have you experience of implementing proposals for changes within hardware? And also been creating and integrating prototypes into demo cars? Furthermore, do you have any experience with automotive hardware verification specified by TR such as Climate cycling and EMC? Now you have the opportunity to work with high-tech premium products together with engaged colleagues in national and international projects! Welcome with your application!
ALPS Alpine Europe GmbH - Sweden Filial., one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high-performance mobile electronics. ALPS Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for mobile entertainment. On January 1, 2019, ALPS Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. integrated their businesses and started out afresh as ALPS Alpine Co., Ltd. ALPS Alpine will steadily bring about synergies by drawing on the two companies' advantages in core devices, system design and software development.
The team in Gothenburg, Sweden is growing and are now looking for a Hardware Engineer working with electronics regarding computing systems. You will be a part of a team more specifically working with complex computer hardware.
ALPS Alpine offers you:
• To become a vital part of an inspired and supporting team at an international company practicing collegial spirit and teamwork
• Vertical and lateral growth within the organization for excelling employees
• Introduction program and trainings alongside mentorship to provide the best conditions for your career within the company
As a Hardware Engineer you will be responsible for interfacing between ALPS Alpine headquarter and customer, regarding hardware related issues. You will be a part of leading the engineering activities regarding Electronics in CTB and GTB phase and mass-production phase. In addition to you being active in the ALPS Alpine Global community, you will:
• Act as a link between ALPS Alpine and the design located in Japan, with the electronics orderer
• Handle incoming questions with answers regarding hardware items and negotiation with customers
• Make the requirement analysis of customer requirements
• Perform hardware delivery including review and release of hardware documentation
• Review and update of hardware documents, required by hardware statement of work from customer
• Participation in customer hardware evaluation events and present ALPS Alpine hardware evaluation results, from EMC tests etc.
We believe that the ideal candidate to ALPS Alpine naturally takes own initiatives and can work independently. You are professional in the way you work and communicate, with willingness to take full ownership in solving issues and show perseverance in the resolution. As a person you are a real team player who always strive to be helpful to your clients and colleagues. You have a strong will to always continue to develop, within your role and the company.
Requirements:
• Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering
• Well-respected knowledge and previous experience within the hardware engineering field, both within company and customer
• Knowledge in working with automotive hardware verification, specified by TR such as Climate cycling tests and EMC
• Proficient in PC, including Microsoft Word and Excel etc.
• Knowledge working in Officesystems
• Willingness to travel nationally and internationally, within Europe and Japan
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written
• Driver's license (B)
• Start: According to agreement
• Contract: Full time - Recruitment
• Locaiton: Västra Frölunda, Gothenburg
• Contact information: gbgj02@academicwork.se
. This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work and all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
• Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
For more information about ALPS Alpine - clickhere ! Ersättning
