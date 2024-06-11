Hardware Engineer
2024-06-11
We are looking for a Hardware Engineer to our client in Jönköping.
You will have to deal with large currents that switch between transistors in the output drive bridge and at the same time as voltage and current measurements are performed and high current/power/low voltage electronics/hardware development. The hardware focused role should have prior experience of designing mosfet drive bridges, an understanding of how to route low level signals when large disturbances are present and how to minimize the EMC disturbances.
The role is both theoretical and analytical as well as being practical.
Being curious about products and learning how they works is a merit for the position as this will provide an understanding of the implicit requirements on the motor controllers. Standard tools and software are not always available for the trouble shooting, so the ability to develop PC software, preferably in C#, is a merit.
Skills:
Layout with high current
Experience with EMC
PCB construction
Experience in Power Electronics.
This is a full-time consultancy position in Jönköping Sweden.
