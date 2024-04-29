Hardware Engineer
2024-04-29
Join our client as a Senior Hardware Engineer and be part of an electrification journey aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing circular usage for ride-on lawn tractors and off-road vehicles. We are seeking a dedicated individual to contribute to the development of medium and large ride-on lawn tractors, including hybrid, fully electric, and gasoline/diesel solutions. Be part of a dynamic team with over 50 employees working on product development, both electric and mechanical.
About the Role:
As a Senior Hardware Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in the development of a new electric platform for ride-on tractors, taking the products into the 2030s. You will be involved in all aspects of product development, from conceptualization to mass production. Key responsibilities include handling large currents, designing MOSFET drive bridges, and minimizing EMC disturbances. Abstract and analytical thinking, along with rapid prototyping skills, are essential for success in this role. You will have the opportunity to get an overview and follow the entire processes with a short decision path.
About You:
We are looking for candidates with a university education or equivalent experience in hardware development. You should possess a strong understanding of electronics and be able to troubleshoot problems discovered during product testing. Proficiency in English is required, and knowledge of Swedish is preferred. As a member of the team, you should be able to communicate effectively and collaborate with colleagues in a fast-paced environment.
Contact:
If you have any questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at sima.bahho@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact:info@adecco.se
