Hardware Engineer - Fpga & Asic Development
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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Do you want to work hands-on with FPGA and ASIC development used in space? At Frontgrade Gaisler, you will work close to the hardware, taking designs from RTL to implemented and validated solutions in demanding environments.
We are looking for a Hardware Engineer with a strong focus on FPGA and ASIC development to join our experienced team in central Gothenburg.
What you will do
As a Hardware Engineer you will participate in the complete development process of system-on-chip designs based on our IP cores, from architectural design, through development and verification, to implementation and prototype validation. Your tasks will include:
Development of RTL models of IP cores and system-on-chip designs using VHDL
Verification and FPGA prototyping of designs
Implementation in target technologies, including both ASIC and FPGA
Validation and measurements on completed devices
Technical support to customers and sales organization
Who we believe you are
You enjoy working close to the hardware and take pride in seeing designs function on real devices. You are structured, detail-oriented, and comfortable working in complex development flows.
We believe you have:
An M.Sc. or Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field
At least 2 years of experience in hardware development targeting FPGA and/or ASIC
Experience in RTL design, verification, and implementation
Strong skills in VHDL (or similar HDL)
It is a strong advantage if you have experience in:
Working with FPGAs or ASICs and the associated EDA tools
Hands-on experience from measurements and fault tracing on FPGA or ASIC-based designs
Knowledge in computer architecture, microprocessor design, RISC-V, SPARC
On-chip interconnects, such as AMBA AHB, AXI, CHI, and memory mapped IP cores and systems
Why join Frontgrade Gaisler?
Work with advanced FPGA and ASIC solutions used in real space missions
Long-term projects with high technical complexity and quality requirements
Hybrid work model, up to two days per week remote
Private health care insurance and regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK
Central office location
About us
We are a world leader in embedded computer systems for harsh environments, with footprints in several parts of the solar system. We make a real difference when providing cutting edge products to support digital hardware design for mission critical solutions for space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market. When other companies say they "Think global, and Act local", we work on a much larger scale. What we develop is to be used in space and benefit humanity on Earth, thus we "Act local, but Think on a solar system scale Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9845337