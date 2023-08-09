Hard Services Manager | Cbre | Stockholm - Kista
Experis AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Facilities Management professional for our client CBRE!
Do you want to work in an international company with global presence offering possibilities for development? Do you have a technical background and a broad experience of leading a technical team within the area of Facilities Management? On top of this - if you are a person who takes initiatives, are customer focused and a natural team player - this may be your position in a very close future!
CBRE Global Workplace Solutions is a leading global provider of integrated facilities and corporate real estate management. We are recruiting a Hard Services Manager to join our team in Kista. The successful candidate will provide Technical Engineering support to the client, ensuring delivery of maintenance management and critical utility services across sites. The Hard Service Manager has the overall responsibility leading the team at one of our clients, with presence in several cities in Sweden. The aim of this position is to lead the team to provide the best service to our clients.
You will be responsible for a broad range within Technical Facilities Management
• Provide strategic direction and advice on all site based hard services matters
• Site Approved person for confined space entry and HV (heat and ventilation) and isolations
• Ensure site HSSE policy is strictly adhered and implement
• Lead the maintenance strategy to improve maintenance techniques
• Ensure that both planned and reactive maintenance activities are compliant with the Service Level Agreement and Key Performance Indicators are met
• Ensure that the hard services, third parties have current professional qualifications as appropriate and drive re-licensing / training as required for staff
• Performance Manage sub-contract suppliers, driving continuous improvement (utilisation etc.)
• Identify and implement best practice and innovative hard services solutions
• Manage small works projects, typically relocations or various client equipment handling, as requested by the client
• Prepare monthly operating budget variance reports. Manage, monitor and advise on the discretionary spend budget
• Deliver quality services in a cost and operationally effective manner
• Provide adequate skills, training and resources to meet technical requirements of the account, in compliance with critical services standards
Your background
You have a technical background; you may be an engineer with Bachelor's degree from college or university or many years of experience from Facility/Building Management. You may also have vocational qualifications with experience within the area of Facilities Management.
Do you have the following experience?
• Strong proven experience of working within a hard services environment at a management level, preferably within an R&D environment
• Contract management experience
• Proven track record of managing engineering maintenance and projects across multiple locations
• Have previous P&L responsibility
Is this you?
• Ability to prioritize workload in order to maintain good operating environment
• Ability to write detailed reports and business case preparation
• Demonstrates integrity - acts consistent with what he/she says and believes in line with ethical standards
• Customer satisfaction is to be maintained at the highest level by providing a high quality and pro-active service
• Effective communication with the client, peers and management team
• Monitor third party contracts, ensuring value for money and innovative service provided
• A change agent with excellent written and verbal communication skills
Placement
The position is placed at CBRE's customer in Kista. The employment is permanent.
Contact: CBRE has chosen Jefferson Wells as partner in this recruitment. To apply for the position, click the "Apply now" button. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Irene Bengtsson via mail or phone +46 31 617294. We work with ongoing selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to getting in contact! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1140c2a3-3872-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Cbre Kontakt
Irene Bengtsson +46 31 617294 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8017596