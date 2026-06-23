Hands-on Regulatory Affairs Expert
Sunmedic AB / Biomedicinjobb / Vellinge Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Vellinge
2026-06-23
, Malmö
, Svedala
, Trelleborg
, Burlöv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sunmedic AB i Vellinge
, Malmö
, Ystad
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Sunmedic is a medical device company focused on developing safe and effective products. We are looking for a hands-on Regulatory Affairs Expert who can take ownership of technical documentation, ensure regulatory compliance, and work closely with quality and development teams.
What you will do
• Prepare, maintain, and update technical files and regulatory documentation in line with EU MDR and other applicable regulations.
• Handle regulatory submissions (EU MDR) and manage lifecycle activities including updates and variations.
• Support and maintain the quality management system (ISO 13485), including quality control documentation and records.
• Review and assess design changes, labeling updates, and material changes for regulatory impact.
• Collaborate with Quality Assurance and R&D teams to ensure technical documentation is complete, accurate, and audit-ready.
• Prepare for and support audits and inspections by notified bodies and competent authorities.
• Contribute to post-market surveillance activities and the preparation of related reports (e.g., PMCF, PSUR).
• Monitor regulatory updates and implement necessary changes in technical files and quality documentation.
Who you are
• A practical and detail-oriented regulatory professional who enjoys working directly with technical files and documentation.
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment where you need to deliver concrete regulatory outputs.
• Proactive in identifying compliance gaps and implementing practical solutions.
• Clear communicator who can work effectively with Quality, R&D, and external auditors.
What you have
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Life Sciences, Engineering, or a related field.
• At least 2 years of ,hands-on regulatory affairs experience, in the medical device industry.
• Solid experience preparing and maintaining, technical files, and working within a quality management system (ISO 13485).
• Good knowledge of EU MDR requirements and regulatory submissions.
• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail when managing documentation and multiple tasks.
• Proficiency in English (written and spoken).
Nice to have:
• Experience with post-market surveillance and clinical evaluation reports.
• Familiarity with US FDA 510(k) or UK MDR submissions.
• Previous involvement in audits or inspections.
What we offer
• Competitive salary and benefits.
• Flexible working arrangements.
• The opportunity to work closely with product development and quality teams on real regulatory deliverables.
How to apply
Please send your CV and a short cover letter describing your experience with technical files, quality systems, and regulatory submissions, to abbas.karladani@sunmedic.se
. Mention any specific documentation or projects you have worked on. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23
E-post: abbas.karladani@sunmedic.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sunmedic AB
(org.nr 559053-5646), http://www.sunmedic.se
Hammargatan 11 B (visa karta
)
235 32 VELLINGE Jobbnummer
9975966