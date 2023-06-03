Hairdresser
Cutz & Curlz Solna AB / Hälsojobb / Solna Visa alla hälsojobb i Solna
2023-06-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cutz & Curlz Solna AB i Solna
Job Title: Hairdresser
Location: Skytteholmsvägen 10171 44 Solna
Job Type: Full-time/Part-time
Cutz & Curlz is looking for an experienced hairdresser to join our team. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality hairdressing services to our clients, and we are looking for someone who shares our passion for hairdressing and has a keen eye for detail. As a hairdresser at Cutz & Curlz, you will be responsible for providing a range of hairdressing services to our clients, including cutting, coloring, and styling.
Responsibilities:
Consult with clients to determine their hairdressing needs and preferences
Provide expert advice on different hair care products and treatments to clients
Use appropriate techniques and tools to cut, color, and style hair
Keep up-to-date with the latest hairdressing trends and techniques
Maintain a clean and organized work area
Provide exceptional customer service to all clients
Requirements:
Proven experience as a hairdresser, with a minimum of 5 years' experience in a salon
Certification in hairdressing or related field is preferred
Excellent communication and customer service skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Knowledge of hair care products and treatments
Swedish is a plus
At Cutz & Curlz, We are committed to providing our hairdressers with the resources they need to provide exceptional services to our clients.
If you are passionate about hairdressing and have a desire to work in a fun, supportive environment, we encourage you to apply for this position at Cutz & Curlz. To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-03
E-post: cutzandcurlz.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cutz & Curlz Solna AB
(org.nr 559105-6634)
Skytteholmsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
171 44 SOLNA Jobbnummer
7851399