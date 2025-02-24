H&S Advisor for a Data Center Project in Sandviken
2025-02-24
HS Advisor
Selected candidates will be directly employed by the project's main contractor. We expect candidates to have relevant educational qualifications and several years of experience in similar roles in industrial construction projects. Experience with data center projects is an advantage.
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project.
Conduct risk assessments and workplace inspections
Develop and implement safety procedures and policies
Ensure the company complies with occupational health and safety regulations
Conduct safety training sessions and informational meetings for staff
Investigate accidents and incidents and propose preventive measures
Act as a liaison between the company and occupational health and safety authorities
Report and document work environment-related incidents
Requirements
Strong administration skills with minimum 2 years' experience ideally in construction industry
Strong competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook
Ability to liaise and manage all site paperwork
High level English language skills required to manage documentation and meetings
Ability to multitask and work under pressure
The role requires knowledge of occupational health and safety legislation, risk management, and safety standards, as well as strong communication skills to educate and engage employees in safety matters.
Please attach an English-language CV to your application, detailing your work experience and salary expectations. We will discuss the project and available roles in more detail with applicants who progress in the recruitment process. The selection process is on a fast track, so please apply as soon as possible via the provided link.
