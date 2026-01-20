H&M Summer Internship Fashion Design
2026-01-20
Job Description
Curious about what it's like to see the world of Fashion Design at H&M? Are you eager to get hands-on experience and turn your theoretical knowledge into practical skills. If you are intrigued by how the world's largest fashion brand operates, then this opportunity is for you! Level up your learning journey and gain those essential skills that will benefit
As a Fashion Design Intern at H&M, you will get the opportunity to spend 11 weeks learning about our business and different functions while getting real-life experience working on current projects. Additionally, it's a great networking opportunity to collaborate with colleagues across the company and connect with interns from other programs to explore the versatility of our business.
During the internship, you will get to work next to a Senior Fashion Designer who will play a key role in developing your skills and offer different training opportunities. You will have a network of support from experienced colleagues that will be on hand to help you learn.
This is your chance to launch a stellar career and help us transform the fashion world. Let's shape the future together!
What you'll be doing
Working alongside our Designers to design and develop commercial fashion collections for our global customers.
Designing with a variety of software including Adobe Creative Suite, 3D CLO, Shima and more.
Working with materials, color libraries, trims, and prints.
What you'll be learning:
Learning about our design process and working method of H&M.
Learning how to translate trend vision into commercial products and collections.
Collaborating with an experienced design team.
Communication skills in a multicultural work environment.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Fashion Design Intern, we believe that you are:
A student studying studying Fashion Design in their 2nd year of BA or 1st year of MA studies.
A creative and curious mindset with a passion for researching upcoming global fashion trends.
Excited to learn and self-motivated to drive design tasks in an entrepreneurial setting.
An inspirational team player and have a creative solution orientated approach.
Passion for style, creativity, and culture.
Interest in commercial fashion.
Driven and able to take on own initiatives.
Collaborative team player who brings diverse and global perspectives.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal and with excellent communication skills.
Additional Information
This is a full-time internship located at our Head Office in Stockholm. We are looking for someone to start from 9th June for 11 weeks until 21st August.
Good to know - Application & Practical Information
Excited to join us? Then please get in touch. The last day to apply is 31st January. Due to GDPR we can only handle applications via our career site. Send us your application in English including a resume and proof of education.
For more information please visit our Internship sight: https://career.hm.com/internship/
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Benefits
This is a paid internship program, meaning you will work full-time and receive a market-based salary. Other H&M Group benefits will be shared later in the process. This position requires a valid permit to live and work in Sweden.
Recruitment Process & Timeline
When you apply for the Fashion Design internship role, we will have the following steps in the process:
Screening questions: when you apply, you will be asked to answer a few short questions to assess your eligibility for the role.
Virtual Assessment Center: if successful, you will be invited to a one-day assessment center, taking place between February 16th and March 3rd, including a behavioral interview and a case & competence interview. Details and preparations will be shared in advance.
Final decision: our goal is to be able to let you know the outcome of the assessment center before March 13th.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. Så ansöker du
