H&M Process & Learning Specialist for Shima Seiki ApexFiz
2024-01-08
Company Description
We are looking for a Process and Learning Specialist in Shima Seiki ApexFiz to the H&M Group Assortment Support & Learning department. This central support team provides expert knowledge in our business applications as well as user centric learning experiences to enable the H&M Group Assortment teams to create the best customer offer in the market! The position is based in the H&M head office, Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
The central H&M Group Assortment Support & Learning department make learning approachable and engaging and constantly strives to create the most userfriendly internal learning experiences. This enables our organization to get the best out of our business applications to ensure we optimize our colleagues' skills to create the best products!
Your key responsibilities are:
Utilize your combined fashion design (or relevant) background and specialist knowledge of Shima ApexFiz to contribute to our digital product creation processes
Support and guide our Shima ApexFiz users by support through varied communication channels and in formal trainings
Drive projects to create best practices for your area in Assortment Support & Learning
Constantly improve ways of working with Shima ApexFiz
Enable learning and development for all users by creating and/or updating learning techniques and solutions
Teaching Shima ApexFiz both in theory and practice
Monitor and evaluate training programs to ensure they are current, effective and in line with the business product goals
Ensure relevant cross functional collaborations
Maintain, update and administrate our information channels regarding Shima Seiki
Qualifications
In order to provide the best possible support it is a strong merit if you have had a similar role in a an international fashion retail company. We look for you with a strong understanding of fashion collection creation, working in a team with designers, pattern makers, buyers and more. You have an in depth understanding of the Shima ApexFiz system, process knowledge as well as a strong interest and ability in teaching & learning principles. Candidates for this position can come from different backgrounds, experiences, and roles as long as you fit our main qualifications. Joining us at the Assortment Support & Learning department is all about prestigeless teamwork creating great results together!
We look for you with:
Expert level of and work experience from Shima Seiki ApexFiz combined with strong knitwear design and knitted product knowledge
BA/MA degree in Fashion design and/or textile design or equivalent
Work experience from fashion design and/or pattern making and its interaction with 3D software in the context of DPC (Digital Product Creation)
High understanding of knitted Shima aided design product flow and work process for an international fashion retail company
Motivated by teaching others with a strong pedagogical ability (having held software trainings is a merit)
Experience from and strongly motived by working with business processes and applications
Curious to develop learning principles and stay updated with latest technologies
Capable of understanding complex challenges, set, implement and execute relevant action plans
Focus to detail whilst keeping the big picture in mind at all times
A driven business mindset and able to prioritize accordingly
Strong project and time management skills with the ability to work on several projects simultaneously at high pace in our constantly changing environment
A great communicator with a positive and inspirational approach
High level of verbal and written English (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
If your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, send your resume (no cover letter/email please) by the 17th January 2024. This is a full-time permanent position based in the H&M Stockholm head office, starting as soon as possible.
If you are currently an employee in H&M Group; Please remember to have a dialogue with your closest manager and/or your HR upon applying.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
