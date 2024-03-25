H&M Group Trainee Program: Retail Expansion
2024-03-25
If you want to help transform the fashion industry and accelerate your career, our 12-month Trainee program is tailor made for you! We are a company with high ambitions to grow in new and creative ways. As a Retail Expansion Trainee, you'll launch a bright career, make lifelong friends, and even globe-trot on an international placement.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a part of the trainee program track Retail Expansion, you will be joining the function whose purpose is to grow and transform H&M's portfolio by building exceptional store experiences - securing high productivity, financial resilience and a strong brand.
Each year we add stores in new and existing markets and optimize our current store portfolio with inspiring design and innovative solutions to offer the next level customer experience. Through rebuilds, extensions, renegotiations, relocations and consolidations. Sustainability and responsible innovation are essential parts of our business, and we design stores according to circular design principles.
As a Retail Expansion Trainee, you will put your knowledge into practice and spend one year learning the business from different angles, giving you a unique perspective on how teams across the organization work together. You will start the program rotating within departments at the Head Office in Stockholm, and later spend a few months abroad at one of our regional offices around the world. During the program, you will have an immense network of support from managers, mentors and colleagues.
You'll be learning to:
Support with analysis and guidance for strategic decisions, change management initiatives, and operational matters
Be part of the full analysis process from problem and scope definition to presenting results
Work on a broad variety of business challenges focusing on enabling data and multichannel insights
Identify business needs and determine solutions to business problems
WHO YOU ARE
We're looking for recent graduates with:
A degree in Finance, Economics, Business, Engineering or similar
1-3 years of work experience - part time or full time, during or after graduation
Experience in Excel and PowerPoint, preferable advanced user
Project management and analytical skills
International experience from either work or studies
A genuine interest in H&M and the fashion industry
We encourage you to use your resilience and agility to take on challenges and work with people from different backgrounds. We expect you to be a learner, and show your potential to lead, act and grow. We don't expect you to have all the answers - what really matters is your excitement to learn and find the best way forward. To be a team player and dare to make your perspectives heard. Most of all, we expect you to be you and spend the year exploring your best self.
WHY H&M Group Trainee Program?
The program is our platform to find and develop outstanding talents, designed to give you the insights, learnings and large working network needed to accelerate your career within the business. We are all about enabling talents with an entrepreneurial spirit and agile mindset, bringing your unique experiences and perspectives to help shape the future of fashion and design. Our trainee program is part of our recipe for success!
When the program is completed, it is our ambition to have all trainees join us in a full-time role within the area of retail expansion, either in one of our regional offices around the world or at the Head Office in Stockholm.
This is your chance to launch a stellar career and help us transform the fashion world. Interested? The last day to apply is 4th of April 2024. We will only start reviewing applications after the last application date.
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
