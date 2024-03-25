H&M Group Trainee Program: Engineering and Product Development
2024-03-25
If you want to help transform the fashion industry and accelerate your career, our 12-month Trainee program is tailor made for you! We are a company with high ambitions to grow in new and creative ways. As an Engineering & Product Development trainee, you'll launch a bright career, make lifelong friends, and even globe-trot on an international business trip.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a part of the trainee program track Engineering & Product Development trainee, you will make your mark on products that will be used by millions of people. This is where you'll be mentored by senior engineers and get to grips with product development and software building blocks.
The Engineering & Product Development team is shaping the future of fashion with people, data and tech. At H&M Group we want to shape the future of retail by harnessing the power of smart tech. Our brands are on an exciting journey to create the next best solutions for our customers around the world. We are building new, hassle-free and efficient solutions that are fit for purpose for each of our brand, empowering growth and creating meaningful relationships with customers.
As an Engineering & Product Development trainee, you will put your knowledge into practice and spend one year learning the business from different angles, giving you a unique perspective on how teams across the organization work together. You will rotate within departments at the Head Office in Stockholm and get the chance to travel to some of our regional offices around the world. During the program, you will have an immense network of support from managers, mentors and colleagues.
On a daily basis, you will:
Work together with colleagues from across the world
Make your mark on live projects for brands you love
Present business cases to leaders across the organization
Share your analysis, perspectives and insights
Learn from managers, mentors, and colleagues
You'll be learning to:
Develop products that will be used across the globe
Design, develop and maintain software
Work with programming software including Javascript, Typescript, HTML, CSS, .NET, and Java
Work with your team in an agile methodology
Communicate technical concepts
WHO YOU ARE
We're looking for recent graduates with:
A degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or similar
1-3 years of work experience - part time or full time, during or after graduation
Knowledge of programming and principles such as Typescript, Javascript, HTML, CSS, React, Java, .NET, C# or SOLID
International experience from either work or studies
A genuine interest in H&M and the fashion industry
We encourage you to use your resilience and agility to take on challenges and work with people from different backgrounds. We expect you to be a learner, and show your potential to lead, act and grow. We don't expect you to have all the answers - what really matters is your excitement to learn and find the best way forward. To be a team player and dare to make your perspectives heard. Most of all, we expect you to be you and spend the year exploring your best self.
WHY H&M Group Trainee Program?
The program is our platform to find and develop outstanding talents, designed to give you the insights, learnings and large working network needed to accelerate your career within the business. We are all about enabling talents with an entrepreneurial spirit and agile mindset, bringing your unique experiences and perspectives to help shape the future of fashion and design. Our trainee program is part of our recipe for success!
When the program is completed, you could go on to work with us in roles like Frontend Engineer, Java Developer, or Software Engineer. It is our ambition to have all trainees join us in a full-time role within one of our teams at the Head Office in Stockholm.
The last day to apply is 4th April 2024.
Due to GDPR we can only handle applications via our career site. Send us your application in English including a resumé and proof of education (grades/diploma).
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
