H&M Group Trainee Program: Customer Offer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
If you want to help transform the fashion industry and accelerate your career, our 12-month Trainee program is tailor made for you! We are a company with high ambitions to grow in new and creative ways. As a Customer Offer trainee, you'll launch a bright career, make lifelong friends, and even globe-trot on an international placement.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a part of the trainee program track Customer Offer, you will lean into your natural salesmanship and commercial drive. Getting the chance to bring your love for fashion and an analytical approach, and together we'll build the best customer offer.
Millions of customers visit H&M Group's stores every year, online and in person. Several teams are involved to curate which products are available through assortment optimization, creating an offer and range that customers will fall in love with. We make sure that products are available at the right place, the right time and the right price to make a real impact. And by creating the best customer offer, we maximize sales growth and drive profitability.
As a Customer Offer trainee, you will put your knowledge into practice and spend one year learning the business from different angles, giving you a unique perspective on how teams across the organization work together. You will start the program rotating within departments at the Head Office in Stockholm, and later spend a few months abroad at one of our regional offices around the world. During the program, you will have an immense network of support from managers, mentors and colleagues.
You'll be learning to:
Maximise profitable net sales base for your region, both instore and online
Understand your customers and use this knowledge to set the regional commercial product plan
Practice stock management from a planning, buying and executional perspective
Work in a customer-centric model
Support your Sales markets to execute the regional customer group strategy
Analyse product data and provide key actionable conclusions
WHO YOU ARE
We're looking for recent graduates with:
A degree in Business, Economics, or similar
1-3 years of work experience - part time or full time, during or after graduation
Experience in Excel and PowerPoint, preferable advanced user
Exposure to Power BI, Web Analytics, or Google Analytics
Project management and analytical skills
International experience from either work or studies
A genuine interest in H&M and the fashion industry
We encourage you to use your resilience and agility to take on challenges and work with people from different backgrounds. We expect you to be a learner, and show your potential to lead, act and grow. We don't expect you to have all the answers - what really matters is your excitement to learn and find the best way forward. To be a team player and dare to make your perspectives heard. Most of all, we expect you to be you and spend the year exploring your best self.
WHY H&M Group Trainee Program?
The program is our platform to find and develop outstanding talents, designed to give you the insights, learnings and large working network needed to accelerate your career within the business. We are all about enabling talents with an entrepreneurial spirit and agile mindset, bringing your unique experiences and perspectives to help shape the future of fashion and design. Our trainee program is part of our recipe for success!
When the program is completed, it is our ambition to have all trainees join us in a full-time role within the areas of merchandising or demand planning, either in one of our regional offices around the world or at the Head Office in Stockholm.
This is your chance to launch a stellar career and help us transform the fashion world.
The last day to apply is 4th of April 2024.
Due to GDPR we can only handle applications via our career site. Send us your application in English including a resumé and proof of education (grades/diploma).
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8566799