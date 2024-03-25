H&M Group Trainee Program: BI, Data & Analytics
2024-03-25
Company Description
If you want to help transform the fashion industry and accelerate your career, our 12-month Trainee program is tailor made for you! We are a company with high ambitions to grow in new and creative ways. As a BI, Data & Analytics Trainee, you'll launch a bright career, make lifelong friends, and even globe-trot on international business trip.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a part of the trainee program track BI, Data & Analytics, you will make sense of the numbers behind fashion. You'll be mentored by your team to become a sophisticated problem solver, and you'll build your own set of expertise, too.
At H&M, data and fashion goes hand in hand. We collect and analyze data from thousands of stores, millions of customers and billions of transactions across our global brands. It takes a combination of creativity and analytic thinking to build products that customers will love, and that's why we work together to base our original thinking on the essential customer insights that are produced by our analysts.
As a BI, Data & Analytics trainee, you will put your knowledge into practice and spend one year learning the business from different angles, giving you a unique perspective on how teams across the organization work together. You will rotate within departments at the Head Office in Stockholm and get the chance to travel to some of our regional offices around the world. During the program, you will have an immense network of support from managers, mentors and colleagues.
On a daily basis, you will:
Work together with colleagues from across the world
Make your mark on live projects for brands you love
Present business cases to leaders across the organization
Share your analysis, perspectives and insights
Learn from managers, mentors, and colleagues
You'll be learning to:
Analyse data from customer behaviour
Get to grips with business problems and identify solutions
Work with advanced statistical methods
Use tools such as Power BI, Locker Studio and Dataiku
Extract, gather, structure and quality control data
Work with your team in an agile methodology
Navigate H&M's vast data landscape
Approach complex problems in a structured and analytical way
WHO YOU ARE
We're looking for recent graduates with:
A degree in Engineering, Computer or Data Science, Statistics, Economics, or similar
1-3 years of work experience - part time or full time, during or after graduation
Experience in Excel, preferably advanced user
Experience in analytical program languages such as SQL, R or Phyton
International experience from either work or studies
A genuine interest in H&M and the fashion industry
We encourage you to use your resilience and agility to take on challenges and work with people from different backgrounds. We expect you to be a learner, and show your potential to lead, act and grow. We don't expect you to have all the answers - what really matters is your excitement to learn and find the best way forward. To be a team player and dare to make your perspectives heard. Most of all, we expect you to be you and spend the year exploring your best self.
WHY H&M Group Trainee Program?
The program is our platform to find and develop outstanding talents, designed to give you the insights, learnings and large working network needed to accelerate your career within the business. We are all about enabling talents with an entrepreneurial spirit and agile mindset, bringing your unique experiences and perspectives to help shape the future of fashion and design. Our trainee program is part of our recipe for success!
When the program is completed, it is our ambition to have all trainees join us in a full-time role within the area of data analytics in one of our functions at the Head Office in Stockholm. You will join a community of analysts that are passionate about sharing their expertise, learning from each other, and transforming our industry.
This is your chance to launch a stellar career and help us transform the fashion world. Interested? The last day to apply is 4th April 2024.
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
